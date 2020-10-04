Local Legends: Auburn High’s Mohamoud Diabate dominates in Florida victory

After his freshman season at Florida, it was clear Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate was on his way to becoming a regular contributor for the Gators. On Saturday, Diabate showed he is in fact excelling in his sophomore season in the SEC.

Diabate was impressive in the Gators’ 38-24 victory over South Carolina, as he tallied seven tackles and two quarterback hurries for the Florida defense. Through two games, Diabate has nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and one sack.

Diabate is coming off a freshman campaign in which he played in 13 games and ended the year with 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who stood out this week:

Auburn High

Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had five touchbacks on eight kickoffs in the Tigers’ 41-7 victory over Vanderbilt.

Beauregard

Ladamian Webb, Florida State — Webb had 10 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the Seminoles’ 41-24 victory over Jacksonville State.

Central-Phenix City