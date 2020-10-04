Local Legends: Auburn High’s Mohamoud Diabate dominates in Florida victory

After his freshman season at Florida, it was clear Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate was on his way to becoming a regular contributor for the Gators. On Saturday, Diabate showed he is in fact excelling in his sophomore season in the SEC.
Diabate was impressive in the Gators’ 38-24 victory over South Carolina, as he tallied seven tackles and two quarterback hurries for the Florida defense. Through two games, Diabate has nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and one sack.
Diabate is coming off a freshman campaign in which he played in 13 games and ended the year with 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who stood out this week:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had five touchbacks on eight kickoffs in the Tigers’ 41-7 victory over Vanderbilt.
Beauregard
Ladamian Webb, Florida State — Webb had 10 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the Seminoles’ 41-24 victory over Jacksonville State.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State — Benton had five tackles in his debut for the Gamecocks in their 41-24 loss to Florida State.
John Broussard Jr., Memphis — Broussard had a team-high five tackles in the Tigers’ 30-27 loss to SMU.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State — Gordon had one tackle in the Panthers’ 49-29 victory over East Carolina.
Jahlil Ryles, MTSU — Ryles started at left guard in the Blue Raiders' 20-17 loss to Western Kentucky.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson — Thornton had one tackle in the Tigers’ 41-23 victory over Virginia.
Zion Webb, Jacksonville State — Webb had one completion for 12 yards and one carry for three yards in the Gamecocks’ 41-24 loss to Florida State.
Lanett
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama — Howell had six carries for 12 yards in the Lions’ 28-7 loss to Liberty.
Opelika
Will Boler, UAB — Boler once again led the way for UAB with a team-high eight tackles with one tackle for loss in the Blazers’ 21-13 victory over UTSA.
Rakavius Chambers, Duke — Chambers started at right guard in the Blue Devils' 38-31 loss to Virginia Tech.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe — Johnson had nine carries for 40 yards and two touchdowns in the Warhawks’ 35-30 loss to Georgia Southern.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson had one tackle and one fumble recovery in the Blue Devils’ 38-31 loss to Virginia Tech.
Reeltown
Eric Shaw, South Carolina — Shaw saw his first snaps as a collegiate player but did not record any statistics in the Gamecocks’ 38-24 loss to Florida.
