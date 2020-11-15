Local Legends: Auburn High’s Mohamoud Diabate shines in Florida victory

On Friday night, the Auburn High Tigers scored a huge victory to vault them to the state semifinals. On Saturday, one of their own shined in The Swamp.
Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate put on a clinic in the Gators’ dominant 63-35 victory over Arkansas. The sophomore recorded a team-high seven tackles along with two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble to help the No. 6 Gators win their third straight game. His seven tackles tied for a career high.
Mohamoud Diabate has had enough of this dinking and dunking Arkansas is doing lol pic.twitter.com/9bMJYeyGee— InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) November 15, 2020
Diabate left the game briefly in the third quarter with an apparent injury, but he returned to action and promptly delivered one of his biggest plays of the night.
The Gators were already in prime position to win the game early in the fourth quarter when Diabate leveled Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd, who immediately fumbled the football. The loose ball bounced directly to Florida linebacker Zachary Carter, who recovered it and raced to the end zone for the Gators’ eighth touchdown of the game.
Diabate’s outing against the Razorbacks was another strong one in a sophomore season in which he has racked up 24 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, one sack and one forced fumble.
Diabate is coming off a freshman campaign in which he played in 13 games and ended the year with 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Diabate arrived in Gainesville, Florida, after a standout senior season at Auburn High in which he had 68 solo tackles while recording 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks and earned first team All-State recognition and a spot in the All-American Bowl.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the college level:
Auburn High
Brandon Crum, South Alabama — Crum had one reception for two yards in the Jaguars’ 38-10 loss to UL-Lafayette.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had two tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries in the Jaguars’ 38-10 loss to UL-Lafayette.
Opelika
Charlie Benton, West Virginia — Benton played but did not record any statistics in the Mountaineers’ 24-6 victory over TCU.
Reeltown
Eric Shaw, South Carolina — Shaw played but did not record any statistics in the Gamecocks’ 59-42 loss to Ole Miss.
