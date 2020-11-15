Local Legends: Auburn High’s Mohamoud Diabate shines in Florida victory

On Friday night, the Auburn High Tigers scored a huge victory to vault them to the state semifinals. On Saturday, one of their own shined in The Swamp.

Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate put on a clinic in the Gators’ dominant 63-35 victory over Arkansas. The sophomore recorded a team-high seven tackles along with two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble to help the No. 6 Gators win their third straight game. His seven tackles tied for a career high.

Diabate left the game briefly in the third quarter with an apparent injury, but he returned to action and promptly delivered one of his biggest plays of the night.

The Gators were already in prime position to win the game early in the fourth quarter when Diabate leveled Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd, who immediately fumbled the football. The loose ball bounced directly to Florida linebacker Zachary Carter, who recovered it and raced to the end zone for the Gators’ eighth touchdown of the game.

Diabate’s outing against the Razorbacks was another strong one in a sophomore season in which he has racked up 24 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, one sack and one forced fumble.