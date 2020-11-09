Local Legends: Auburn High’s Omari Porter makes collegiate debut for Stanford

Auburn High defensive back Omari Porter established himself as a lockdown defensive back with the Tigers and rode his success to Stanford. He’s hit the ground running in his first year in Palo Alto, leading to a true career milestone Saturday.

Porter made his collegiate debut for the Cardinal on Saturday against Oregon. The true freshman recorded one tackle in Stanford’s 35-14 loss to the No. 12 Ducks.

Porter excelled in his time at Auburn, especially in his senior season with the team. He recorded 21 solo tackles and intercepted two passes in 2019, a year in which the Tigers won nine games, held opponents to 15.3 points per contest and reached the Class 7A state semifinals.

Porter’s play earned him status as a consensus three-star recruit and led to his selection to the All-Area first team defense.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:

Beauregard

La’Damian Webb, Florida State — Webb had seven carries for 28 yards and two receptions for nine yards in the Seminoles’ 41-17 loss to Pitt.

Central-Phenix City