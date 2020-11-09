 Skip to main content
Local Legends: Auburn High’s Omari Porter makes collegiate debut for Stanford
Local Legends

Local Legends: Auburn High's Omari Porter makes collegiate debut for Stanford

Auburn vs. Opelika high school football

Auburn High defensive back Omari Porter (3) celebrates during the Opelika vs. Auburn game at Bulldog Stadium in Opelika on Aug. 30, 2019.

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn High defensive back Omari Porter established himself as a lockdown defensive back with the Tigers and rode his success to Stanford. He’s hit the ground running in his first year in Palo Alto, leading to a true career milestone Saturday.

Porter made his collegiate debut for the Cardinal on Saturday against Oregon. The true freshman recorded one tackle in Stanford’s 35-14 loss to the No. 12 Ducks.

Porter excelled in his time at Auburn, especially in his senior season with the team. He recorded 21 solo tackles and intercepted two passes in 2019, a year in which the Tigers won nine games, held opponents to 15.3 points per contest and reached the Class 7A state semifinals.

Porter’s play earned him status as a consensus three-star recruit and led to his selection to the All-Area first team defense.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:

Beauregard

La’Damian Webb, Florida State — Webb had seven carries for 28 yards and two receptions for nine yards in the Seminoles’ 41-17 loss to Pitt.

Central-Phenix City

E.J. Williams, Clemson — Williams had one reception for eight yards in the Tigers’ 47-40 loss to Notre Dame.

Ray Thornton III, Clemson — Thornton had two tackles in the Tigers’ 47-40 loss to Notre Dame.

Dadeville

Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had one tackle in the Jaguars’ 23-6 loss to Coastal Carolina.

Lanett

Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama — Howell had four carries for four yards and four receptions for 12 yards in the Lion’s 24-13 loss to Southern Mississippi.

Opelika

Rakavius Chambers, Duke — Chambers started at left guard in the Blue Devils’ 56-24 loss to N.C. State.

Reeltown

Eric Shaw, South Carolina — Shaw played but did not record any statistics in the Gamecocks’ 48-3 loss to Texas A&M.

