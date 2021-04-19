Local Legends: Auburn High’s Trey Elston earns Defensive MVP honors at Tigers’ A-Day

After starting his college career at West Alabama, former Auburn High football player Trey Elston came back home and walked on at Auburn. On Saturday, Elston got his chance to see the field and rose to the occasion in Auburn’s A-Day spring game.
Elston made the most of the moment playing safety for the Tigers team in Saturday’s scrimmage. The senior earned Defensive MVP honors after recording a game-high six tackles with one pass break-up — which prevented a would-be touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Malcolm Johnson Jr. — in Auburn's 17-3 victory.
Elston drew praise from Auburn safety Smoke Monday after Saturday’s scrimmage. When asked about players who he felt have been breakout performers this spring, Elston was among the names Monday rattled off.
“He’s been doing a great job in the spring,” Monday said of Elston. “I feel like he’s going to help us a lot this year.”
Elston came to Auburn University following two years at West Alabama and did not appear in a game for Auburn last fall. During his sophomore season at West Alabama in 2019, Elston recorded 36 tackles and posted a team-leading 11 pass break-ups.
Elston made a name for himself playing multiple sports at Auburn High. He was an All-Area receiver during his senior season in 2017 after he had 37 catches for 641 yards and five touchdowns as part of an offense that averaged 30.8 points per game. He was also a two-time All-Region honoree on the Tigers’ basketball team.
Elston was one of three local products to participate in Auburn’s spring game. Auburn High alum Tommy Nesmith had one reception for four yards for the Tigers team. Opelika alum Devin Guice recorded one tackle for the Tigers team.
Saturday saw several other former area standouts step up in their teams’ spring scrimmages.
Central-Phenix City alum Javion Cohen was the starting left guard for Alabama’s first-team offense during the Crimson Tide’s A-Day game. Lanett alum Kristian Story saw time as a defensive back on Alabama’s White team and walked away with one interception — which he returned for 38 yards — and three tackles.
Elsewhere, Auburn High alum Avery Atkins had one punt for 35 yards, which came down inside the 20-yard line, for LSU; Central alum Jackson Meeks played but did not record any statistics for Georgia; Central alum Peter Parrish played quarterback and threw an interception for Memphis; and Opelika alum Jake Bentley completed 5-of-11 passes for 27 yards with one interception for South Alabama.
At the FCS level, three local products — Central’s Zion Webb and Markail Benton and Opelika’s Jamias Presley — are set to participate in the FCS playoffs with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Webb took over as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback this spring and has gone 110-of-188 passing for 1,524 yards along with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Webb has also rushed 69 times for 316 yards with four touchdowns.
Benton came to Jacksonville State from Alabama and has been one of the Gamecocks’ top tacklers game after game. He is the team’s third-leading tackler with 51 tackles along with 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Presley, meanwhile, has been a force on the back side of the Gamecocks’ defense. Presley has 26 tackles with five passes defended, four pass break-ups, 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception this spring.
Jacksonville State is the fourth seed and will host Davidson at 1 p.m. CT Saturday.