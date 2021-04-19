Local Legends: Auburn High’s Trey Elston earns Defensive MVP honors at Tigers’ A-Day

After starting his college career at West Alabama, former Auburn High football player Trey Elston came back home and walked on at Auburn. On Saturday, Elston got his chance to see the field and rose to the occasion in Auburn’s A-Day spring game.

Elston made the most of the moment playing safety for the Tigers team in Saturday’s scrimmage. The senior earned Defensive MVP honors after recording a game-high six tackles with one pass break-up — which prevented a would-be touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Malcolm Johnson Jr. — in Auburn's 17-3 victory.

Elston drew praise from Auburn safety Smoke Monday after Saturday’s scrimmage. When asked about players who he felt have been breakout performers this spring, Elston was among the names Monday rattled off.

“He’s been doing a great job in the spring,” Monday said of Elston. “I feel like he’s going to help us a lot this year.”

Elston came to Auburn University following two years at West Alabama and did not appear in a game for Auburn last fall. During his sophomore season at West Alabama in 2019, Elston recorded 36 tackles and posted a team-leading 11 pass break-ups.