Local Legends: Auburn High's Avery Atkins does his part in LSU's major upset

Throughout his collegiate career, former Auburn High standout Avery Atkins has made the most of his role as kickoff specialist for the LSU Tigers. On Saturday, Atkins came through once again to help the Tigers pull off a major upset.
Atkins had four touchbacks on five kickoffs Saturday as LSU took down No. 6 Florida 37-34. The upset was a major victory for Atkins and the Tigers, who entered the game having lost three of their last four games.
Atkins has been one of the most consistent kickoff specialists in the nation since initially walking on at LSU prior to the 2018 season, and this year has been no different. He has an 88.1 touchback percentage courtesy going 37-of-42 on his kickoffs, which ranks him third in the nation in touchback percentage.
Atkins is coming off a truly unforgettable year at LSU in 2019. After earning a scholarship after his freshman year, Atkins had 110 touchbacks on an FBS-leading 131 kickoffs — a near-84 percent touchback percentage. His skill on special teams came in a season that was nothing short of magical for LSU, which went 15-0 and captured the fourth national championship in program history.
Atkins came on strong at LSU as a true freshman in 2019 thanks to nearly 90 percent of his kickoffs going for touchbacks.
Atkins made a name for himself at Auburn High thanks to his excellent ability on special teams as well as on defense. He recorded 62 tackles, forced one fumble, recovered another and had two interceptions in his senior season at Auburn High and earned first team All-State honors for his play.
Atkins was also a star soccer player in high school and helped Auburn win the state championship in his senior season.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had 11 tackles in the Gators’ 37-34 loss to Florida.
Omari Porter, Stanford — Porter played but did not record any statistics in the Cardinal’s 27-24 victory over Oregon State.
Central-Phenix City
Javion Cohen, Alabama — Cohen came in off the bench and played right tackle in the Crimson Tide’s 52-3 victory over Arkansas.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, Utah — Bentley was 20-of-32 passing for 240 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and 11 carries for 31 yards in the Utes’ 38-21 victory over Colorado.
Rakavius Chambers, Duke — Chambers started at left guard in the Blue Devils’ 56-35 loss to Florida State.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson had two tackles in the Blue Devils’ 56-35 loss to Florida State.
