Local Legends: Auburn High's Avery Atkins does his part in LSU's major upset

Throughout his collegiate career, former Auburn High standout Avery Atkins has made the most of his role as kickoff specialist for the LSU Tigers. On Saturday, Atkins came through once again to help the Tigers pull off a major upset.

Atkins had four touchbacks on five kickoffs Saturday as LSU took down No. 6 Florida 37-34. The upset was a major victory for Atkins and the Tigers, who entered the game having lost three of their last four games.

Atkins has been one of the most consistent kickoff specialists in the nation since initially walking on at LSU prior to the 2018 season, and this year has been no different. He has an 88.1 touchback percentage courtesy going 37-of-42 on his kickoffs, which ranks him third in the nation in touchback percentage.

Atkins is coming off a truly unforgettable year at LSU in 2019. After earning a scholarship after his freshman year, Atkins had 110 touchbacks on an FBS-leading 131 kickoffs — a near-84 percent touchback percentage. His skill on special teams came in a season that was nothing short of magical for LSU, which went 15-0 and captured the fourth national championship in program history.

Atkins came on strong at LSU as a true freshman in 2019 thanks to nearly 90 percent of his kickoffs going for touchbacks.