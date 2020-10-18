Local Legends: Beauregard’s La’Damian Webb has breakout game for Florida State

Former Beauregard running back La’Damian Webb had shown flashes of the dominant running back he was for the Hornets in his first three games for Florida State. On Saturday, the sophomore truly shined.
Webb had by far his best game as a Seminole against No. 5 North Carolina, as he took 12 carries for 109 yards to help Florida State upset the Tar Heels 31-28. The performance highlighted a nice start to Webb’s 2020 season, as he now has 48 carries for 262 yards and three touchdowns for a Seminoles’ team that now sits at 2-3.
Webb has become Florida State’s lead running back this season after transferring into the program from Jones County Junior College.
While at Beauregard, Webb was the first-ever junior to win the state of Alabama’s Mr. Football award with 3,242 yards and an AHSAA-record 49 rushing touchdowns in 2016. He helped the Hornets also win their first state championship in school history with Super 7 records in rush attempts (51), rushing yards (359) and touchdowns (5) in the championship game victory over Wenonah.
Webb initially signed with Mississippi State out of high school before attending Jones County instead. He played in nine games in 2019, rushing for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns in the process.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Brandon Crum, South Alabama — Crum had two receptions for 13 yards in the Jaguars’ 30-20 victory over Texas State.
Central-Phenix City
John Broussard, Memphis — Broussard had four tackles in the Tigers’ 50-49 victory over UCF.
Jahlil Ryles, MTSU — Ryles started at left guard in the Blue Raiders' 52-35 loss to North Texas.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson — Thornton had three tackles in the Tigers’ 73-7 victory over Georgia Tech.
E.J. Williams, Clemson — Williams had two receptions for 29 yards in the Tigers’ 73-7 victory over Georgia Tech.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had one tackle, which went for a loss, in the Jaguars’ 30-20 victory over Texas State.
Glenwood
Navy Harris, Troy — Harris had two tackles and one sack in the Trojans’ 31-29 victory over Eastern Kentucky.
Opelika
Will Boler, UAB — Boler had four tackles in the Blazers’ 37-14 victory over Western Kentucky.
Rakavius Chambers, Duke — Chambers started at left guard in the Blue Devils’ 31-20 loss to NC State.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson had one tackle in the Blue Devils’ 31-20 loss to NC State.
Reeltown
Eric Shaw, South Carolina — Shaw played on special teams but did not record any stats in the Gamecocks’ 29-22 victory over Auburn.
