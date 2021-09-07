Local Legends: Central-Phenix City alum Karon Delince helps ETSU upset Vanderbilt

During his time at East Tennessee State, former Central-Phenix City speedster Karon Delince has done his part to help the Buccaneers contend game after game.

That was the case for Delince again on Saturday, when the super senior helped ETSU deliver a dominant upset over an SEC foe.

Delince shined against Vanderbilt and racked up 10 tackles, one pass break-up and an interception he returned 99 yards for a would-be score — a taunting penalty on a teammate moved the ball back to the 19-yard line and left him officially with an 80-yard return.

Delince’s pick was one of several big plays for the Bucs, which took down the Commodores 23-3.

Delince and the Bucs did not play in 2020 but instead suited up for six games this spring. Delince came through with 19 tackles — 14 of which were solo — along with four pass break-ups, which was second on the team.

One of Delince’s big plays from the spring was a fumble recovery against VMI that secured ETSU’s 24-20 victory on April 3.