Local Legends: Central-Phenix City alum Karon Delince helps ETSU upset Vanderbilt

During his time at East Tennessee State, former Central-Phenix City speedster Karon Delince has done his part to help the Buccaneers contend game after game.
That was the case for Delince again on Saturday, when the super senior helped ETSU deliver a dominant upset over an SEC foe.
Delince shined against Vanderbilt and racked up 10 tackles, one pass break-up and an interception he returned 99 yards for a would-be score — a taunting penalty on a teammate moved the ball back to the 19-yard line and left him officially with an 80-yard return.
Delince’s pick was one of several big plays for the Bucs, which took down the Commodores 23-3.
ETSU had a 99-yard pick-six taken off the board for taunting on the way into the end zone.— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 5, 2021
Pretty much sums up the night for Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/CNyCMlMfX9
Delince and the Bucs did not play in 2020 but instead suited up for six games this spring. Delince came through with 19 tackles — 14 of which were solo — along with four pass break-ups, which was second on the team.
One of Delince’s big plays from the spring was a fumble recovery against VMI that secured ETSU’s 24-20 victory on April 3.
Delince entered the 2021 spring season after a strong performance in 2019. He started the year as a preseason All-SoCon second teamer and ended the year with five or more tackles in five of the 11 games he played for the Buccaneers. He was unrelenting during track season as well, earning first place in the long jump and third in the 100-meter dash at the SoCon Outdoor Championships.
Delince — who graduated from Central in 2017 — was highly productive for the Red Devils and ended his time there with 145 tackles and 16 interceptions. He was equally impressive on the track at Central, winning state championships in the 100- and 200-meter dash.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins worked as LSU’s starting punter and punted six times for a total of 240 yards with an average of 40 yards and a long of 47. He also handled kickoff duties and had three touchbacks on five kicks in the Tigers’ 38-27 loss to UCLA.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama — Crum played but did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ 31-7 victory over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had three tackles and one quarterback hurry in the Gators’ 35-14 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Trey Elston, Auburn — Elston played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 60-10 victory over Akron on Saturday.
Anthony Imperio, Eastern Illinois — Imperio played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 46-0 loss to South Carolina on Saturday.
Omari Porter, Stanford — Porter played but did not record any statistics in the Cardinal’s 24-7 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.
Griffin Speaks, Baylor — Speaks played but did not record any statistics in the Bears’ 29-20 victory over Texas State on Saturday.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State — Benton had six tackles in the Gamecocks’ 31-0 loss to UAB on Wednesday.
Javion Cohen, Alabama — Cohen started at left guard in the Crimson Tide’s 44-13 victory over Miami (FL) on Saturday.
Mason Cook, Georgia State — Cook started on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 43-10 loss to Army on Saturday.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State — Gordon had one tackle in the Panthers’ 43-10 loss to Army on Saturday.
PJ Ramsey, Air Force — Ramsey played but did not record any statistics in the Falcons’ 35-14 victory over Lafayette on Saturday.
Justyn Ross, Clemson — Ross had four receptions for 26 yards in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday.
Ray Thornton, Clemson — Thornton played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday.
EJ Williams, Clemson — Williams had one reception for no yards in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday. Williams injured his thumb and will miss 4-5 weeks as a result.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had six tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack in the Jaguars’ 31-7 victory over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.
Glenwood
Kye Robichaux, Western Kentucky — Robichaux had nine carries for a team-high 44 yards in the Hilltoppers’ 59-21 victory over UT-Martin on Thursday.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon — Bridges started at cornerback and had six tackles in the Ducks’ 31-24 victory over Fresno State on Saturday.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, South Alabama — Bentley was 17-of-22 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars’ 31-7 victory over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.
Will Boler III, UAB — Boler had two tackles in the Blazers’ 31-0 victory over Jacksonville State on Wednesday.
James Dawson, Kennesaw State — Dawson started at offensive tackle in the Owls’ 35-25 victory over Reinhardt on Thursday.
Devin Guice, Opelika — Guice had one tackle in the Tigers’ 60-10 victory over Akron on Saturday.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson had two tackles and had three kick returns for 66 yards in the Blue Devils’ 31-28 loss to Charlotte on Friday.
Smiths Station
Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois — Strickland played offensive tackle in the Panthers’ 46-0 loss to South Carolina on Saturday.
Deondrae Williams, Navy — Williams had one tackle in the Midshipmen’s 49-7 loss to Marshall on Saturday.