Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s E.J. Williams honors father in Clemson victory

On Saturday, former Central-Phenix City receiver E.J. Williams paid special tribute to his late father. As it turns out, Williams also produced a true career achievement in the process.
Williams wore No. 39 on Saturday to honor his father Eddie Williams Sr., who passed away at 39 years old after serving 18 years in the U.S. Army, as part of the Tigers’ Military Appreciation Day. The game wound up being a special one for Williams, as he caught his first career touchdown on a five-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence early in the first quarter.
Williams ended the victory with three receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown as the Tigers topped Pittsburgh 52-17.
E.J. Williams will be wearing No. 39 to honor his late father, Eddie Williams Sr. for today’s Military Appreciation game.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 28, 2020
Sgt. 1st Class Eddie Williams Sr., died at 39 years of age in 2010 after serving 18 years in the U.S. Army. pic.twitter.com/RCg8Siwf5i
Williams lived up to the high expectations as a senior at Central in 2019 by reeling in 40 passes for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns as part of a Central offense that scored just over 37 points per game. He committed to Clemson on Aug. 24, 2019, and ultimately signed with the Tigers on Dec. 18.
Williams is one of three Central alums at Clemson along with junior receiver Justyn Ross — who is medically redshirting this season due to offseason spinal surgery — and redshirt freshman defensive back Ray Thornton III. Ross, whose mother Charay Franklin served in the U.S. Navy and the Alabama National Guard, actually led the team down the hill with an American flag to start the Tigers’ pregame festivities.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had one touchback and an unsuccessful onside kick in two kickoffs in the Tigers’ 20-7 loss to Texas A&M.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had six tackles, two quarterback hurries and half a sack in the Gators’ 34-10 victory over Kentucky.
Omari Porter, Stanford — Porter did not record any statistics but did recover a late blocked field goal in the Cardinal’s 24-23 victory over Stanford.
Central-Phenix City
Ray Thornton III, Clemson — Thornton had one tackle in the Tigers’ 52-17 victory over Pittsburgh.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had one tackle in the Jaguars’ 38-31 victory over Arkansas State.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, Utah — Bentley was 16-of-23 for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions to go with 10 carries for 33 yards and another score in the Utes’ 24-21 loss to Washington.
Rakavius Chambers, Duke — Chambers started at left guard in the Blue Devils’ 56-33 loss to Georgia Tech.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson played but did not record any statistics in the Blue Devils’ 56-33 loss to Georgia Tech.
Smiths Station
Deondrae Williams, Navy — Williams had one tackle in the Midshipmen’s 10-7 loss to Memphis.
