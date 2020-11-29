Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s E.J. Williams honors father in Clemson victory

On Saturday, former Central-Phenix City receiver E.J. Williams paid special tribute to his late father. As it turns out, Williams also produced a true career achievement in the process.

Williams wore No. 39 on Saturday to honor his father Eddie Williams Sr., who passed away at 39 years old after serving 18 years in the U.S. Army, as part of the Tigers’ Military Appreciation Day. The game wound up being a special one for Williams, as he caught his first career touchdown on a five-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence early in the first quarter.

Williams ended the victory with three receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown as the Tigers topped Pittsburgh 52-17.

Williams lived up to the high expectations as a senior at Central in 2019 by reeling in 40 passes for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns as part of a Central offense that scored just over 37 points per game. He committed to Clemson on Aug. 24, 2019, and ultimately signed with the Tigers on Dec. 18.