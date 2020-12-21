Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s E.J. Williams makes incredible catch for Clemson

Clemson freshman wide receiver E.J. Williams is no stranger to jaw-dropping plays going back to his time at Central-Phenix City. On Saturday, Williams added another outstanding play to help the Tigers add another title to their collection.

Williams scored on a 33-yard reception and later made an outstanding one-handed catch to help Clemson in its 34-10 victory over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. Those plays helped Williams set new career highs with four receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown as the Tigers grabbed their sixth consecutive conference title.

Williams got things going early in the second quarter when Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence stepped up in the pocket then threw on the run toward the freshman. Williams caught the pass in the middle of the field then raced to his left past three Notre Dame defenders and found the corner of the end zone.

Williams’ score put the Tigers up 14-3 with 9:24 to go in the second quarter.

Williams wasn’t done there, either.