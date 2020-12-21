Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s E.J. Williams makes incredible catch for Clemson

Clemson freshman wide receiver E.J. Williams is no stranger to jaw-dropping plays going back to his time at Central-Phenix City. On Saturday, Williams added another outstanding play to help the Tigers add another title to their collection.
Williams scored on a 33-yard reception and later made an outstanding one-handed catch to help Clemson in its 34-10 victory over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. Those plays helped Williams set new career highs with four receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown as the Tigers grabbed their sixth consecutive conference title.
Williams got things going early in the second quarter when Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence stepped up in the pocket then threw on the run toward the freshman. Williams caught the pass in the middle of the field then raced to his left past three Notre Dame defenders and found the corner of the end zone.
Williams’ score put the Tigers up 14-3 with 9:24 to go in the second quarter.
Williams wasn’t done there, either.
With just under six minutes to go in the third quarter, Lawrence fired a third-and-9 pass toward Williams. Williams got an arm up over the Notre Dame defensive back in coverage and reeled in the pass with his right hand to move the chains for the Tigers and to keep the Fighting Irish reeling.
So, EJ Williams is from Phenix City, Alabama. He went to the same HS as Justyn Ross.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 19, 2020
Apparently, Phenix City is where you learn to make ridiculous one-handed catches and have huge games vs. Notre Dame.@_ejda1 @_jross8 #ClemsonFamily 🧡💜#WRU 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wrmV4Pf3FL
Williams enters the College Football Playoff with 19 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman year.
Williams was one of three local football players to participate in a conference championship game this week. Lanett alum Trikweze Bridges recorded one tackle in Oregon’s 31-24 victory over USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, and Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate had 10 tackles and one tackle for loss in Florida’s 52-46 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
With Sunday’s bowl game announcements, here’s a look at which local players will be playing in the postseason this year.
Auburn High
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — The Gators will face Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30.
Aaron Diggs, Coastal Carolina — The Chanticleers will face Liberty in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 26.
Tommy Nesmith, Auburn — The Tigers will face Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.
Central-Phenix City
John Broussard, Memphis — The Tigers will face Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl on Dec. 23.
Javion Cohen, Alabama — The Crimson Tide will face Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Mason Cook, Georgia State — The Panthers will face Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 26.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State — The Panthers will face Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 26.
Joshua Jones, Kentucky — The Wildcats will face NC State in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.
Ray Thornton, Clemson — The Tigers face Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
EJ Williams, Clemson — The Tigers face Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon — The Ducks face Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2.
Kristian Story, Alabama — The Crimson Tide will face Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Opelika
Charlie Benton, West Virginia — The Mountaineers will face Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.
Will Boler, UAB — The Blazers will play South Carolina in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 26.
J.D. Worth, Auburn — The Tigers will face Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.
Reeltown
Eric Shaw, South Carolina — The Gamecocks will play UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 26.
Smiths Station
Jarred Long, UAB — The Blazers will play South Carolina in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 26.
