Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s EJ Williams helps Clemson in blowout victory

During his high school days at Central-Phenix City, wide receiver EJ Williams made it clear that he was destined to stand out at the next level. On Saturday, Williams showed he was taking the first steps in making that happen.

Williams shined in his second game as a Clemson Tiger, reeling in three receptions for 58 yards in the Tigers’ 49-0 victory over the Citadel. The win featured a strong performance from the true freshman, who started his career by making one reception for six yards in the Tigers’ season-opening victory against ACC rival Wake Forest.

Williams lived up to the high expectations as a senior at Central in 2019 by reeling in 40 passes for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns as part of a Central offense that scored just over 37 points per game. He committed to Clemson on Aug. 24 and ultimately signed with the Tigers on Dec. 18.

Williams is one of three Central alums at Clemson along with junior receiver Justyn Ross — who is medically redshirting this season due to offseason spinal surgery — and redshirt freshman defensive back Ray Thornton III.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who stood out this week:

Central-Phenix City