Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s Javion Cohen helps Alabama capture SEC championship

Cohen played a crucial role at left guard for the Crimson Tide in its highly-anticipated matchup with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Cohen and his fellow linemen stepped up to the challenge presented by the Bulldogs by not allowing a single sack and setting the stage for Alabama to dominate in a 41-24 victory.

"I think the offensive line really answered the challenge that we put to them in terms of them being more physical in this game," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said per Sports Illustrated. "They probably prepared a little better than I've ever seen them all season long in terms of studying the guys they had to block and the things they had to do. I think we did a little bit better job in terms of having some protection multiples that maybe we didn't always get as many guys out in the pass routes, but we also gave the quarterback time to operate."