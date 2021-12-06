Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s Javion Cohen helps Alabama capture SEC championship

Former Central-Phenix City standout Javion Cohen came up clutch for the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.
Cohen played a crucial role at left guard for the Crimson Tide in its highly-anticipated matchup with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Cohen and his fellow linemen stepped up to the challenge presented by the Bulldogs by not allowing a single sack and setting the stage for Alabama to dominate in a 41-24 victory.
"I think the offensive line really answered the challenge that we put to them in terms of them being more physical in this game," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said per Sports Illustrated. "They probably prepared a little better than I've ever seen them all season long in terms of studying the guys they had to block and the things they had to do. I think we did a little bit better job in terms of having some protection multiples that maybe we didn't always get as many guys out in the pass routes, but we also gave the quarterback time to operate."
Cohen followed up Saturday’s performance by receiving the Up-Front Award — given to the outstanding lineman of each of Alabama’s units — at the Crimson Tide’s team banquet Sunday.
Cohen’s play against Georgia stood as the latest accomplishment in what’s been a big year for the sophomore.
Saban pointed to Cohen as a potential starter during SEC Media Days in July, and once the season got going Cohen was the team’s starting left guard. Cohen manned that position throughout the season and has started 12 games for the Crimson Tide, having only missed the New Mexico State game due to injury.
Cohen’s efforts come after a true freshman season in which he came off the bench and appeared in 10 games.
Cohen was a three-year starter at Central and quickly became one of the Red Devils’ top offensive linemen. He was an anchor on Central’s 2019 offense that featured a 1,400-yard passer and a 1,200-yard rusher as part of an offense that averaged just over 37 points per game and helped the team reach the Class 7A state championship game for the second straight season.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Griffin Speaks, Baylor — Speaks played but did not record any statistics in the Bears’ 21-16 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Central-Phenix City
Karon Delince, ETSU — Delince had two tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the Buccaneers’ 32-31 victory over Kennesaw State in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Marquez Henry, ETSU — Henry had one tackle in the Buccaneers’ 32-31 victory over Kennesaw State in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State — Moore had three tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in the Owls’ 32-31 loss to ETSU in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State — Allen played but did not record any statistics in the Owls’ 32-31 loss to ETSU in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Kye Robichaux, Western Kentucky — Robichaux had two carries for four yards and one touchdown and had one reception for 38 yards in the Hilltoppers’ 49-41 loss to UTSA in the C-USA Championship Game.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon — Bridges had two tackles and one forced fumble in the Ducks’ 38-10 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Kristian Story, Alabama — Story played but didn’t record any statistics in the Crimson Tide’s 41-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.