Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s Javion Cohen helps Alabama in victory

Central-Phenix City alum Javion Cohen had high hopes about getting to Tuscaloosa and helping Alabama remain one of the SEC’s toughest teams. On Saturday, Cohen got his first chance to make it happen.
Cohen came off the bench and played left tackle during the second half of the Crimson Tide’s 41-0 victory over Mississippi State. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound true freshman helped Alabama finish off a game in which it racked up 499 yards of offense and 26 first downs.
Cohen signed with Alabama after a whirlwind recruiting process. The four-star recruit originally committed to South Carolina in March 2019 before flipping to Auburn nearly a month later. He remained committed to the Tigers until last December, when he flipped to the Crimson Tide.
Cohen was a three-year starter at Central and quickly became one of the Red Devils’ top offensive linemen. He was an anchor on Central’s 2019 offense that featured a 1,400-yard passer and a 1,200-yard rusher as part of an offense that averaged just over 37 points per game and helped the team reach the Class 7A state championship for the second straight season.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had one touchback on two kickoffs in the Tigers’ 48-11 loss to Auburn.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama — Crum had two receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown in the Jaguars’ 24-17 loss to Georgia Southern.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had three tackles in the Gators’ 41-17 victory over Missouri.
Central-Phenix City
John Broussard Jr., Memphis — Broussard had two tackles in the Tigers’ 49-10 loss to Cincinnati.
E.J. Williams, Clemson — Williams had two receptions for 24 yards in the Tigers’ 34-28 victory over Boston College.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had one tackle in the Jaguars’ 24-17 loss to Georgia Southern.
Opelika
Will Boler, UAB — Boler had three tackles in the Blazers’ 37-34 overtime loss to Louisiana Tech.
Rakavius Chambers, Duke — Chambers started at right guard in the Blue Devils' 53-19 victory over Charlotte.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe — Johnson had two carries for 22 yards in the Warhawks’ 31-13 loss to Appalachian State.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson had two tackles in the Blue Devils’ 53-19 victory over Charlotte.
