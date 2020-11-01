Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s Javion Cohen helps Alabama in victory

Central-Phenix City alum Javion Cohen had high hopes about getting to Tuscaloosa and helping Alabama remain one of the SEC’s toughest teams. On Saturday, Cohen got his first chance to make it happen.

Cohen came off the bench and played left tackle during the second half of the Crimson Tide’s 41-0 victory over Mississippi State. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound true freshman helped Alabama finish off a game in which it racked up 499 yards of offense and 26 first downs.

Cohen signed with Alabama after a whirlwind recruiting process. The four-star recruit originally committed to South Carolina in March 2019 before flipping to Auburn nearly a month later. He remained committed to the Tigers until last December, when he flipped to the Crimson Tide.

Cohen was a three-year starter at Central and quickly became one of the Red Devils’ top offensive linemen. He was an anchor on Central’s 2019 offense that featured a 1,400-yard passer and a 1,200-yard rusher as part of an offense that averaged just over 37 points per game and helped the team reach the Class 7A state championship for the second straight season.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:

Auburn High