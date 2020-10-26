Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s John Broussard shines in Memphis victory

During his high school years at Central-Phenix City, defensive back John Broussard Jr. showed he was capable of causing major issues on defense. He’s continued that play at Memphis, and he made that point perfectly clear on Saturday.
Broussard was the Tigers’ top tackler on Saturday, as he racked up 10 tackles to help Memphis top Temple 41-29 in an important AAC matchup. The performance was another strong one for Broussard, who sits fifth on the team with 19 tackles despite missing one of Memphis’ first four games.
Broussard came to Memphis in 2019 after beginning his collegiate career at Auburn, where he racked up eight tackles in 16 games in his freshman and sophomore seasons. He appeared in eight games during his first year at Memphis and recorded six tackles, all of which came in Memphis’ victory against Tulsa on Oct. 26.
Broussard was a star at Central, as evidenced by his senior season in which he logged 36 tackles, eight pass break-ups and one interception. His play not only earned him a four-star recruiting rating by also an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had eight touchbacks on nine kickoffs in the Tigers’ 52-24 victory over Missouri.
Beauregard
La’Damian Webb, Florida State — Webb had nine carries for 74 yards and had two receptions for 21 yards in the Seminoles’ 48-16 loss to Louisville.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State — Benton had three tackles in the Gamecocks’ 19-10 victory over Florida International.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State — Gordon had one tackle in the Panthers’ 36-34 victory over Troy.
Jahlil Ryles, MTSU — Ryles started at left guard in the Blue Raiders’ 40-34 double-overtime victory against Rice.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson — Thornton had one tackle in the Tigers’ 47-21 victory over Syracuse.
E.J. Williams, Clemson — Williams had two receptions for 22 yards in the Tigers’ 47-21 victory over Syracuse.
Zion Webb, Jacksonville State — Webb was 12-of-17 passing for 103 yards and contributed three carries for 15 yards in the Gamecocks’ 19-10 victory over Florida International.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had two tackles — including one sack — in the Jaguars’ 38-14 victory over UL-Monroe.
LaFayette
Jordan Walker, UT-Chattanooga — Walker had one tackle in the Mocs’ 13-10 loss to Western Kentucky.
Opelika
Will Boler, UAB — Boler had three tackles in the Blazers’ 24-20 loss to UL-Lafayette.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe — Johnson had 15 carries for 49 yards and one touchdown in the Warhawks’ 38-14 loss to South Alabama.
