Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s John Broussard shines in Memphis victory

During his high school years at Central-Phenix City, defensive back John Broussard Jr. showed he was capable of causing major issues on defense. He’s continued that play at Memphis, and he made that point perfectly clear on Saturday.

Broussard was the Tigers’ top tackler on Saturday, as he racked up 10 tackles to help Memphis top Temple 41-29 in an important AAC matchup. The performance was another strong one for Broussard, who sits fifth on the team with 19 tackles despite missing one of Memphis’ first four games.

Broussard came to Memphis in 2019 after beginning his collegiate career at Auburn, where he racked up eight tackles in 16 games in his freshman and sophomore seasons. He appeared in eight games during his first year at Memphis and recorded six tackles, all of which came in Memphis’ victory against Tulsa on Oct. 26.

Broussard was a star at Central, as evidenced by his senior season in which he logged 36 tackles, eight pass break-ups and one interception. His play not only earned him a four-star recruiting rating by also an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:

Auburn High