Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s Tucker Melton makes collegiate debut for Bowling Green

Following an excellent high school career at Central-Phenix City, former Red Devils quarterback Tucker Melton got his first taste of playing college football Saturday.

Melton made his collegiate debut for Bowling Green in the Falcons’ MAC showdown with Eastern Michigan. The redshirt freshman Melton entered in relief of starter Matt McDonald and was 1-of-4 passing for 21 yards.

Melton’s appearance came in the Falcons’ 55-24 loss to the Eagles.

Melton got in the mix for Central in 2018 and played significant snaps at quarterback behind starter Peter Parrish. Melton and Parrish were instrumental in the Red Devils’ run to the Class 7A state title game that fall, and the then-junior Melton scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help cap off a 52-7 victory.

Melton took over the starting role for Central in 2019 and shared snaps with another QB, junior Trey Miles. Melton was 116-of-204 passing with 1,427 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions as a senior and helped the Red Devils make it back to the state title game.