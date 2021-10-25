Local Legends: Central-Phenix City’s Tucker Melton makes collegiate debut for Bowling Green

Following an excellent high school career at Central-Phenix City, former Red Devils quarterback Tucker Melton got his first taste of playing college football Saturday.
Melton made his collegiate debut for Bowling Green in the Falcons’ MAC showdown with Eastern Michigan. The redshirt freshman Melton entered in relief of starter Matt McDonald and was 1-of-4 passing for 21 yards.
Melton’s appearance came in the Falcons’ 55-24 loss to the Eagles.
Melton got in the mix for Central in 2018 and played significant snaps at quarterback behind starter Peter Parrish. Melton and Parrish were instrumental in the Red Devils’ run to the Class 7A state title game that fall, and the then-junior Melton scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help cap off a 52-7 victory.
Melton took over the starting role for Central in 2019 and shared snaps with another QB, junior Trey Miles. Melton was 116-of-204 passing with 1,427 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions as a senior and helped the Red Devils make it back to the state title game.
Melton was considered a three-star prospect, and he signed with Bowling Green in 2020 over offers from schools such as Akron, Arkansas State and Chattanooga. Melton did not play during his true freshman season with the Falcons last fall.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had two touchbacks on two kickoffs and had three punts averaging 51 yards in the Tigers’ 31-17 loss to Ole Miss.
Matthew Caldwell, Jacksonville State – Caldwell was 3-of-8 passing for 27 yards in the Gamecocks’ 42-7 loss to Sam Houston State.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama – Crum had two receptions for 14 yards in the Jaguars’ 41-31 loss to UL-Monroe.
Garrett Morris, Penn – Morris had two tackles in the Quakers’ 42-28 loss to Yale.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State – Benton had six tackles and one sack in the Gamecocks’ 42-7 loss to Sam Houston State.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama – Carson had four carries for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Lions’ 45-22 victory over Charleston Southern.
Javion Cohen, Alabama – Cohen started at left guard in the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 victory over Tennessee.
Mason Cook, Georgia State – Cook played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 28-16 victory over Texas State.
Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had three tackles in the Buccaneers’ 17-13 victory over Furman.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State – Gordon had one tackle in the Panthers’ 28-16 victory over Texas State.
Marquez Henry, ETSU – Henry had one tackle in the Buccaneers’ 17-13 victory over Furman.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had five tackles, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks in the Owls’ 30-7 victory over Campbell.
Peter Parrish, Memphis – Parrish was 31-of-48 for 215 yards with three interceptions and rushed 22 times for 60 yards in the Tigers' 24-7 loss to UCF.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had five receptions for 59 yards in the Tigers' 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh.
Jahlil Ryles, MTSU – Ryles started on the offensive line in the Blue Raiders' 44-13 victory over UConn.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson – Thornton had two tackles in the Tigers' 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh.
Glenwood
Kye Robichaux, Western Kentucky – Robichaux had five carries for 41 yards and one reception for five yards in the Hilltoppers' 34-19 victory over Florida International.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon – Bridges played but did not record any statistics in the Ducks' 34-31 victory over UCLA.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell played but did not record any statistics in the Lions’ 45-22 victory over Charleston Southern.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, South Alabama – Bentley was 30-of-41 passing for 320 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the Jaguars’ 41-31 loss to UL-Monroe.
Charlie Benton, UAB – Benton had one tackle and 0.5 tackles for loss in the Blazers' 30-24 loss to Rice.
Will Boler III, UAB – Boler had two tackles in the Blazers' 30-24 loss to Rice.
James Dawson, Kennesaw State – Dawson started on the offensive line in the Owls’ 30-7 victory over Campbell.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Northern Iowa – Fourtenbary played but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 26-17 victory over South Dakota State.
Jamias Presley, Prairie View A&M – Presley had four tackles and one pass break-up in the Panthers’ 48-21 victory over Southern.
Smiths Station
Caleb Coleman, West Virginia – Coleman played but did not record any statistics in the Mountaineers’ 29-17 victory over TCU.
Jordan Jones, Georgia State – Jones played but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 28-16 victory over Texas State.
Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois – Strickland started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 28-0 victory over Tennessee State.
Deondrae Williams, Navy – Williams had one tackle in the Midshipmen’s 27-20 loss to Cincinnati.
Tallassee
Tavarious “Truck” Griffin, Alcorn State – Griffin blocked a punt in the Braves’ 44-27 victory over Texas Southern.
Valley
Tyreic Martin, Alcorn State – Martin had one tackle in the Braves’ 44-27 victory over Texas Southern.