Local Legends: Central-Phenix City's Karon Delince does his part in ETSU victory

Former Central Phenix City football player Karon Delince parlayed his excellent play and stellar track speed with the Red Devils to a spot at East Tennessee State. Delince has made the most of his time as a Buccaneer, including another strong performance in a rare Sunday showdown.

Delince did his part defensively for ETSU against Western Carolina on Sunday. When it was all said and done, Delince had three tackles to help ETSU take down the Catamounts 24-17.

Delince has recorded 16 tackles along with three pass break-ups, three passes defended and one fumble recovery through four games. ETSU stands at 3-1, which means the Buccaneers have already matched their win total from 2019.

Delince entered the 2021 spring season after a strong performance in 2019. He started the year as a preseason All-SoCon second teamer and ended the year with five or more tackles in five of the 11 games he played for the Buccaneers. He was unrelenting during track season as well, earning first place in the long jump and third in the 100-meter dash at the SoCon Outdoor Championships.