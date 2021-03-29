Local Legends: Central-Phenix City's Karon Delince does his part in ETSU victory

Former Central Phenix City football player Karon Delince parlayed his excellent play and stellar track speed with the Red Devils to a spot at East Tennessee State. Delince has made the most of his time as a Buccaneer, including another strong performance in a rare Sunday showdown.
Delince did his part defensively for ETSU against Western Carolina on Sunday. When it was all said and done, Delince had three tackles to help ETSU take down the Catamounts 24-17.
Delince has recorded 16 tackles along with three pass break-ups, three passes defended and one fumble recovery through four games. ETSU stands at 3-1, which means the Buccaneers have already matched their win total from 2019.
Delince entered the 2021 spring season after a strong performance in 2019. He started the year as a preseason All-SoCon second teamer and ended the year with five or more tackles in five of the 11 games he played for the Buccaneers. He was unrelenting during track season as well, earning first place in the long jump and third in the 100-meter dash at the SoCon Outdoor Championships.
Delince — who graduated from Central in 2017 — was highly productive for the Red Devils and ended his time there with 145 tackles and 16 interceptions. He was equally impressive on the track at Central, winning state championships in the 100- and 200-meter dash.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this weekend at the collegiate level:
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State — Benton had six tackles and one pass break-up in the Gamecocks’ 13-10 loss to Austin Peay on Sunday.
Zion Webb, Jacksonville State — Webb was 9-of-26 passing for 111 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions and also rushed 10 times for 21 yards in the Gamecocks’ 13-10 loss to Austin Peay on Sunday.
LaFayette
Jordan Walker, Chattanooga — Walker had two tackles — including 0.5 tackles for loss — in the Mocs’ 35-28 loss to Mercer on Saturday.
Opelika
Jamias Presley, Jacksonville State — Presley tied for a team-high with seven tackles along with 1.5 tackles for loss in the Gamecocks’ 13-10 loss to Austin Peay on Sunday.
Smiths Station
Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois — Strickland started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 41-27 loss to Murray State on Sunday.