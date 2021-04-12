Local Legends: Central’s Markail Benton helps Jacksonville State seal conference title

Former Central linebacker Markail Benton built a reputation as a defender who would make play after play in any given game. Benton took his talents to Jacksonville State last year, and the move has paid off for Benton and the Gamecocks.

Benton helped JSU finish the regular season strong in Sunday’s game against Murray State. Benton, who served as a captain for the game, stepped up and recorded four tackles to help the Gamecocks beat Murray State 28-14 and clinch the program’s ninth conference title.

Benton has recorded 47 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 10 games for the Gamecocks this season.

A former four-star recruit, Benton started his college career at Alabama. He spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide, played in 23 games and recorded 33 tackles in that time.

Benton was a standout defender with the Red Devils and made his presence known nearly every Friday night. He was a first-team All-State selection and finished his high school career with 129 tackles, 70 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.

