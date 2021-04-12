 Skip to main content
Local Legends: Central’s Markail Benton helps Jacksonville State seal conference title
Benton JSU

Jacksonville State junior linebacker Markail Benton reacts after a play during a game with the Gamecocks this spring.

 Matt Reynolds/JSU Photo

Former Central linebacker Markail Benton built a reputation as a defender who would make play after play in any given game. Benton took his talents to Jacksonville State last year, and the move has paid off for Benton and the Gamecocks.

Benton helped JSU finish the regular season strong in Sunday’s game against Murray State. Benton, who served as a captain for the game, stepped up and recorded four tackles to help the Gamecocks beat Murray State 28-14 and clinch the program’s ninth conference title.

Benton has recorded 47 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 10 games for the Gamecocks this season.

A former four-star recruit, Benton started his college career at Alabama. He spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide, played in 23 games and recorded 33 tackles in that time.

The Central-Phenix City Red Devils made a late interception to fend off a late Opelika rally and hold on for a 21-19 victory.

Benton was a standout defender with the Red Devils and made his presence known nearly every Friday night. He was a first-team All-State selection and finished his high school career with 129 tackles, 70 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this weekend at the collegiate level:

Central-Phenix City

Xavier Billingsley, Alabama A&M — Billingsley had two tackles in the Aggies’ 52-43 victory over Jackson State on Saturday.

Karon Delince, ETSU — Delince had three tackles in the Buccaneers’ 21-13 loss to Mercer on Saturday.

Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State — Moore had four tackles and 0.5 sacks in the Owls’ 42-17 loss to Monmouth on Saturday.

Zion Webb, Jacksonville State — Webb was 17-of-29 passing for 239 yards and one touchdown and also rushed 12 times for 65 yards and two touchdowns in the Gamecocks’ 28-14 victory over Murray State on Sunday.

Glenwood

Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State — Allen had one tackle in the Owls’ 42-17 loss to Monmouth on Saturday.

Opelika

Kyle Fourtenbary, Northern Iowa — Fourtenbary played at tight end but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 23-20 loss to North Dakota State on Saturday.

Jamias Presley, Jacksonville State — Presley had five tackles and a fourth-quarter interception in the Gamecocks’ 28-14 victory over Murray State on Sunday.

Smiths Station

Justin Brown, Tennessee State — Brown had two tackles and one tackle for loss in the Tigers’ 46-23 loss to Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.

