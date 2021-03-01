Local Legends: Central's Zion Webb impresses in first start for Jacksonville State

Former Central-Phenix City quarterback Zion Webb has bided his time at Jacksonville State before earning his first start on Sunday.

As Webb quickly proved, it was worth the wait.

Webb played well in his first start with the Gamecocks, as he was 12-of-19 passing for 125 yards with one touchdown and one interception while also rushing six times for 71 yards against Tennessee Tech. The redshirt junior’s play behind center was crucial for No. 16 Jacksonville State, which opened the spring season by defeating the Golden Eagles 27-10.

"We got the win and we got the job done, but there's a lot of things that I have to clean up and that I can do better at,” Webb told the team’s website. “[Playing in the spring] honestly felt weird, but it felt good to get back in the groove of things. We just have to take it one day at a time and get better every day."

While Sunday marked Webb’s first start as a Gamecock, he’s received plenty of playing time since arriving at Jacksonville State. He appeared in three games for Jacksonville State last fall, played in seven games in 2019 and 10 in 2018 as the Gamecocks’ backup quarterback.