Local Legends: Central's Zion Webb impresses in first start for Jacksonville State
Local Legends: Central's Zion Webb impresses in first start for Jacksonville State

FOOTBALL: American Heritage at Central Phenix City 019

Central-Phenix City quarterback Zion Webb runs in the first half of the Red Devils' game against American Heritage on Oct. 10, 2014 in Phenix City.

 O-A NEWS FILE PHOTO

Former Central-Phenix City quarterback Zion Webb has bided his time at Jacksonville State before earning his first start on Sunday.

As Webb quickly proved, it was worth the wait.

Webb played well in his first start with the Gamecocks, as he was 12-of-19 passing for 125 yards with one touchdown and one interception while also rushing six times for 71 yards against Tennessee Tech. The redshirt junior’s play behind center was crucial for No. 16 Jacksonville State, which opened the spring season by defeating the Golden Eagles 27-10.

"We got the win and we got the job done, but there's a lot of things that I have to clean up and that I can do better at,” Webb told the team’s website. “[Playing in the spring] honestly felt weird, but it felt good to get back in the groove of things. We just have to take it one day at a time and get better every day."

While Sunday marked Webb’s first start as a Gamecock, he’s received plenty of playing time since arriving at Jacksonville State. He appeared in three games for Jacksonville State last fall, played in seven games in 2019 and 10 in 2018 as the Gamecocks’ backup quarterback.

Webb came to JSU following a standout career at Central-Phenix City. After missing his junior season at Central due to injury, he shined as a senior in 2016, running for 911 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing for 1,613 yards and 17 touchdowns for a 10-win Red Devils squad.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this weekend at the collegiate level:

Auburn High

Cally Chizik, Furman — Chizik had four tackles — including one tackle for loss — in the Paladins’ 14-13 loss to VMI on Saturday.

Central-Phenix City

Markail Benton, Jacksonville State — Benton had four tackles, one interception and 0.5 sacks in the Gamecocks’ 27-10 victory over Tennessee Tech on Sunday.

Darius King, Alabama State — King had one tackle in the Hornets’ 24-21 loss to Southern on Friday.

Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State — Pettway had two tackles and one pass break-up in the Owls’ 35-3 victory over Shorter on Saturday.

Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State — Moore had one tackle in the Owls’ 35-3 victory over Shorter on Saturday.

Glenwood

Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State — Allen had three tackles in the Owls’ 35-3 victory over Shorter on Saturday.

LaFayette

Jordan Walker, Chattanooga — Walker had one tackle in the Mocs’ 24-13 victory over No. 11 Wofford on Saturday.

Opelika

Kyle Fourtenbary, Northern Iowa — Fourtenbary had two receptions for eight yards in the Panthers’ 21-0 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Smiths Station

Justin Brown, Smiths Station — Brown had seven tackles — including three for loss and 1.5 sacks — and one quarterback hurry in the Tigers’ 27-20 loss to Austin Peay on Sunday.

Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois — Strickland started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 47-7 loss to Southeast Missouri on Sunday.

