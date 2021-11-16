Local Legends: Glenwood’s Kye Robichaux finds end zone twice for Western Kentucky

It turns out running back Kye Robichaux can make big plays in college just like he did throughout his career as a Glenwood Gator.
Robichaux showed out for Western Kentucky on Saturday, as the true freshman scored his first two collegiate touchdowns in the Hilltoppers’ 42-21 victory over Rice. Robichaux was responsible for Western Kentucky’s first two touchdowns: he scored on a 2-yard carry late in the first quarter then followed that with a 13-yard touchdown reception from Bailey Zappe early in the second.
Robichaux ended the afternoon with 12 carries for 61 yards and two receptions for 39 yards.
Robichaux has diligently carved out a role in his first season at Western Kentucky. Through 10 games, Robichaux is the Hilltoppers’ third-leading rusher thanks to taking 46 carries for 215 yards and one touchdown.
Robichaux arrived in Bowling Green, Kentucky after generating plenty of big plays with the Gators.
Robichaux led Glenwood to a combined 21-5 record during his final two seasons with the team. He showed out as a senior in 2020 by rushing for 1,277 yards and 18 touchdowns to help the Gators win 10 games and play for the AISA Class AAA state title for the second straight season.
Robichaux’s play as a senior earned him ASWA All-State first team honors.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had two touchbacks on four kickoffs and had six punts for 267 yards in the Tigers’ 16-13 loss to Arkansas.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had seven tackles in the Gators’ 70-52 victory over Samford.
Garrett Morris, Penn — Morris played but did not record any statistics in the Quakers’ 23-7 loss to Harvard.
Griffin Speaks, Baylor — Speaks played but did not record any statistics in the Bears’ 27-14 victory over Oklahoma.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State — Benton had four tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in the Gamecocks’ 38-7 victory over Lamar.
Xavier Billingsley, Alabama A&M — Billingsley had two tackles in the Bulldogs’ 52-49 victory over Texas Southern.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama — Carson had 20 carries for 82 yards and had one reception for eight yards in the Lions’ 28-24 loss to Kennesaw State.
J’Lan Carson, Alabama State — Carson had one tackle in the Hornets’ 44-31 loss to Mississippi Valley State.
Mason Cook, Georgia State — Cook played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 42-40 victory over Coastal Carolina.
Karon Delince, ETSU — Delince had six tackles in the Buccaneers’ 56-35 victory over Western Carolina.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State — Gordon had one tackle in the Panthers’ 42-40 victory over Coastal Carolina.
Marquez Henry, ETSU — Henry had one tackle in the Buccaneers’ 56-35 victory over Western Carolina.
Tucker Melton, Bowling Green — Melton was 1-of-5 passing for two yards with one interception in the Falcons’ 49-17 loss to Toledo.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State — Moore recorded one tackle in the Owls’ 28-24 victory over North Alabama.
Justyn Ross, Clemson — Ross had three receptions for 40 yards in the Tigers’ 44-7 victory over UConn.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson — Thornton had four tackles — tied for the team-high — in the Tigers’ 44-7 victory over UConn.
EJ Williams, Clemson — Williams had one receptions for 11 yards in the Tigers’ 44-7 victory over UConn.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had four tackles and one forced fumble in the Jaguars’ 31-7 loss to Appalachian State.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State — Allen had one tackle in the Owls’ 28-24 victory over North Alabama.
Navy Harris, Troy — Harris played but did not record any statistics in the Trojans’ 35-21 loss to UL-Lafayette.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon — Bridges played but did not record any statistics in the Ducks’ 38-24 victory over Washington State.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama — Howell played but did not record any statistics in the Lions’ 28-24 loss to Kennesaw State.
Kristian Story, Alabama — Story had one tackle in the Crimson Tide’s 59-3 victory over New Mexico State.
Opelika
Charlie Benton, UAB — Benton had two tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass break-up and one quarterback hurry in the Blazers’ 21-14 victory over Marshall.
Will Boler III, UAB — Boler had three tackles in the Blazers’ 21-14 victory over Marshall.
James Dawson, Kennesaw State — Dawson played on the offensive line in the Owls’ 28-24 victory over North Alabama.
Jamias Presley, Prairie View A&M — Presley had four tackles and two pass break-ups in the Panthers’ 31-29 loss to Alcorn State.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson had three tackles and had three kick returns for 51 yards in the Blue Devils’ 48-17 loss to Virginia Tech.
Tallassee
Tavarious “Truck” Griffin, Alcorn State — Griffin blocked a punt in the Braves’ 31-29 victory over Prairie View A&M.
Valley
Tyreic Martin, Alcorn State — Martin had four tackles and one sack in the Braves’ 31-29 victory over Prairie View A&M.