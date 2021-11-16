Local Legends: Glenwood’s Kye Robichaux finds end zone twice for Western Kentucky

It turns out running back Kye Robichaux can make big plays in college just like he did throughout his career as a Glenwood Gator.

Robichaux showed out for Western Kentucky on Saturday, as the true freshman scored his first two collegiate touchdowns in the Hilltoppers’ 42-21 victory over Rice. Robichaux was responsible for Western Kentucky’s first two touchdowns: he scored on a 2-yard carry late in the first quarter then followed that with a 13-yard touchdown reception from Bailey Zappe early in the second.

Robichaux ended the afternoon with 12 carries for 61 yards and two receptions for 39 yards.

Robichaux has diligently carved out a role in his first season at Western Kentucky. Through 10 games, Robichaux is the Hilltoppers’ third-leading rusher thanks to taking 46 carries for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Robichaux arrived in Bowling Green, Kentucky after generating plenty of big plays with the Gators.

Robichaux led Glenwood to a combined 21-5 record during his final two seasons with the team. He showed out as a senior in 2020 by rushing for 1,277 yards and 18 touchdowns to help the Gators win 10 games and play for the AISA Class AAA state title for the second straight season.