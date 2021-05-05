Local Legends: How did area alums perform during the FCS spring football season?

Jacksonville State’s loss in the FCS quarterfinals Sunday marked the end of spring football for our local alums.
A number of area products played for their respective football teams this spring after the FCS fall season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several of those players made the most of the opportunity to help their teams stay in contention with the hopes of accomplishing something special.
As far as local alums are concerned, former Central-Phenix City quarterback Zion Webb was the leading passer this spring with for 1,777 passing yards with 13 touchdowns for Jacksonville State. Lanett alum Ja’Won Howell was the leading rusher with 31 carries for 58 yards, Opelika alum Kyle Fourtenbary led the way in the receiving game with six receptions for 65 yards, and Central alum Markail Benton was the leading tackler with 69.
As for special teams, Springwood alum Shykee Thomas led the way with seven kick returns for 192 yards and one touchdown.
While Webb and Benton’s Gamecocks made the deepest run in the FCS playoffs, one local alum was part of a championship this spring. Former Central football player Xavier Billingsley was part of history at Alabama A&M, which captured the program’s first-ever HBCU national championship.
Here’s our comprehensive look at the local alums who suited up for FCS teams this spring:
Auburn High
Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in five games for the Paladins.
Anthony Imperio, Eastern Illinois – Imperio played on the offensive line in three of the Panthers’ six games. He did not record any statistics.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State – Benton, who started his college career at Alabama, ended his first year as a Gamecock with 69 tackles, five quarterback hurries, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games.
Xavier Billingsley, Alabama A&M – Billingsley recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss in three games for an Alabama A&M team that went undefeated and captured the HBCU national championship.
Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had 19 tackles, four pass break-ups, four passes defended and two fumble recoveries he returned for 31 yards in six games.
Darius King, Alabama State – King had five tackles, two tackle for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery in four games for the Hornets.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had 13 tackles and one sack and appeared in all five of the Owls’ games.
Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had three tackles and one pass break-up and appeared in two of the Owls’ five games.
Zion Webb, Jacksonville State – Webb had 120 completions on 205 attempts for 1,777 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback. He also rushed 74 times for 399 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had six tackles and 0.5 sacks in four of the Owls’ five spring games.
LaFayette
Jordan Walker, Chattanooga – Walker had five tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss and appeared in all five games for the Mocs this spring.
Lanett
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell appeared in all four of the Lions’ games this spring and took a team-high 31 carries for 58 yards and one touchdown.
Opelika
Cade Blackmon, Samford – Blackmon appeared in one game this spring but did not record any statistics.
James Dawson, Kennesaw State – Dawson appeared in two games at center for the Owls. He did not record any statistics.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Northern Iowa – Fourtenbary had six receptions for 65 yards and appeared in all seven of the Panthers’ games.
Jamias Presley, Jacksonville State – Presley recorded 29 tackles, six passes defended, five pass break-ups, and 1.5 tackles for loss in 11 games for a Jacksonville State team that notched 10 victories and reached the FCS quarterfinals.
Smiths Station
Justin Brown, Tennessee State – Brown had 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass break-up, one pass defended, one quarterback hurry in six of the Tigers’ seven games.
Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois – Strickland started all six games for the Panthers at left tackle. He did not record any statistics.
Springwood
Shykee Thomas, Southern – Thomas had seven kick returns for 192 yards and one touchdown and played in three of the Jaguars’ six games.