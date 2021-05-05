Local Legends: How did area alums perform during the FCS spring football season?

Jacksonville State’s loss in the FCS quarterfinals Sunday marked the end of spring football for our local alums.

A number of area products played for their respective football teams this spring after the FCS fall season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several of those players made the most of the opportunity to help their teams stay in contention with the hopes of accomplishing something special.

As far as local alums are concerned, former Central-Phenix City quarterback Zion Webb was the leading passer this spring with for 1,777 passing yards with 13 touchdowns for Jacksonville State. Lanett alum Ja’Won Howell was the leading rusher with 31 carries for 58 yards, Opelika alum Kyle Fourtenbary led the way in the receiving game with six receptions for 65 yards, and Central alum Markail Benton was the leading tackler with 69.

As for special teams, Springwood alum Shykee Thomas led the way with seven kick returns for 192 yards and one touchdown.

While Webb and Benton’s Gamecocks made the deepest run in the FCS playoffs, one local alum was part of a championship this spring. Former Central football player Xavier Billingsley was part of history at Alabama A&M, which captured the program’s first-ever HBCU national championship.