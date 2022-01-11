Local Legends: Jackson Meeks makes it 5th straight year Central has alum on national title team

With two players at Alabama and one player at Georgia, the Central-Phenix City program was well-represented in Monday’s national title game.

When the night was over, Georgia receiver Jackson Meeks had the honor of extending an incredibly special streak for his high school alma mater.

Meeks and the Bulldogs’ 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide meant Central has had an alum on the FBS national championship team for the fifth straight season. The streak started with Alabama and linebacker Markail Benton in 2017 followed by Clemson and receiver Justyn Ross in 2018, LSU and quarterback Peter Parrish in 2019 and Alabama and offensive lineman Javion Cohen in 2020.

Meeks dressed out but did not play in Monday’s game. He finished his true freshman season with three receptions for 44 yards while appearing in nine games.

Cohen was back again with the Crimson Tide this year and played a much bigger role as the team’s starting left guard. Walk-on wide receiver DJ Rias was the other Red Devil on the Crimson Tide roster.

Here’s a roundup of what other local stars did during the bowl season:

Auburn High