Local Legends: Lanett’s Trikweze Bridges comes down with 1st career interception for Oregon

Former Lanett star Trikweze Bridges delivered a big career first in Oregon’s rivalry game against Oregon State on Saturday.
Bridges hauled in his first career interception on a play in the end zone to end the first half of play Saturday. His interception helped Oregon maintain a 24-3 lead going into the locker room before the Ducks came back and finished off a 39-28 victory.
Bridges’ play was another highlight during a redshirt freshman season in which the cornerback has worked to get more involved with the Ducks.
Bridges has appeared in all 12 games for Oregon this season. In that time, he’s recorded 17 tackles, one interception and one pass break-up.
Bridges arrived in Oregon after a stellar high school career at Lanett.
The four-star recruit made countless plays as a Panther and earned the O-A News’ Defensive Player of the Year honors following a 2018 season in which he had 89 total tackles, four tackles for loss and nine interceptions. The interception mark capped off a standout career for Bridges, whose 36 career interceptions tied the all-time AHSAA state record set in 1987.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had five touchbacks on six kickoffs and eight punts for 306 yards in the Tigers’ 27-24 victory over Texas A&M.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama – Crum played but did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ 27-21 overtime loss to Coastal Carolina.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had six tackles and one quarterback hurry in the Gators’ 24-21 victory over Florida State.
Griffin Speaks, Baylor – Speaks played but did not record any statistics in the Bears’ 27-24 victory over Texas Tech.
Central-Phenix City
Javion Cohen, Alabama – Cohen started at left guard in the Crimson Tide’s 24-22 quadruple overtime victory over Auburn.
Mason Cook, Georgia State – Cook played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 37-10 victory over Troy.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State – Gordon played but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 37-10 victory over Troy.
Tucker Melton, Bowling Green – Melton played but did not record any statistics in the Falcons’ 21-10 victory over Ohio.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had two tackles in the Owls’ 48-21 victory over Davidson.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson – Thornton played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 30-0 victory over South Carolina.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama – Jennings had two tackles in the Jaguars’ 27-21 overtime loss to Coastal Carolina.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen did not record any statistics in the Owls’ 48-21 victory over Davidson.
Navy Harris, Troy – Harris played but did not record any statistics in the Trojans’ 37-10 loss to Georgia State.
Kye Robichaux, Western Kentucky – Robichaux seven carries for 47 yards in the Hilltoppers’ 53-21 victory over Marshall.
Lanett
Kristian Story, Alabama – Story played but did not record any statistics in the Crimson Tide’s 24-22 quadruple overtime victory over Auburn.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, South Alabama – Bentley was 28-of-41 passing for 354 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Jaguars’ 27-21 overtime loss to Coastal Carolina.
Charlie Benton, UAB – Benton played but did not record any statistics in the Blazers’ 42-25 victory over UTEP.
Will Boler III, UAB – Boler had seven tackles in the Blazers’ 42-25 victory over UTEP.
James Dawson, Kennesaw State – Dawson started at right tackle in the Owls’ 48-21 victory over Davidson.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Northern Iowa – Fourtenbary played but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 19-9 loss to Eastern Washington.
Jamias Presley, Prairie View A&M – Presley had three tackles in the Panthers’ 24-19 loss to Mississippi Valley State.
Jaylin Stinson, Duke – Stinson had seven tackles and two returns for 131 yards – including a 94-yard return – in the Blue Devils’ 47-10 loss to Miami (FL).
Smiths Station
Deondrae Williams, Navy – Williams played but did not record any statistics in the Midshipmen’s 38-14 victory over Temple.