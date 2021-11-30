Local Legends: Lanett’s Trikweze Bridges comes down with 1st career interception for Oregon

Former Lanett star Trikweze Bridges delivered a big career first in Oregon’s rivalry game against Oregon State on Saturday.

Bridges hauled in his first career interception on a play in the end zone to end the first half of play Saturday. His interception helped Oregon maintain a 24-3 lead going into the locker room before the Ducks came back and finished off a 39-28 victory.

Bridges’ play was another highlight during a redshirt freshman season in which the cornerback has worked to get more involved with the Ducks.

Bridges has appeared in all 12 games for Oregon this season. In that time, he’s recorded 17 tackles, one interception and one pass break-up.

Bridges arrived in Oregon after a stellar high school career at Lanett.

The four-star recruit made countless plays as a Panther and earned the O-A News’ Defensive Player of the Year honors following a 2018 season in which he had 89 total tackles, four tackles for loss and nine interceptions. The interception mark capped off a standout career for Bridges, whose 36 career interceptions tied the all-time AHSAA state record set in 1987.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level: