Local Legends: Lanett's Triwkeze Bridges steps up in Oregon’s upset over Ohio State

With two years at Oregon now under his belt, Lanett alum Trikweze Bridges has faced high expectations entering 2021.

The former Panther has lived up to the attention early on this season, with his latest efforts being pivotal in the Ducks’ upset victory.

Bridges started at cornerback and had one tackle and one pass break-up in No. 12 Oregon’s 35-28 victory over No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Bridges’ efforts were important for the Ducks, which ascended to No. 4 in the AP poll in the aftermath of their big win.

Bridges’ pass break-up proved to be perfect timing on Saturday. With Oregon leading 28-14 with four-and-a-half minutes to go in the third quarter, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud fired downfield to tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who looked set to make the catch on a would-be 21-yard touchdown reception.

Bridges, however, had other plans and broke up the pass on a drive that ultimately ended with a turnover on downs by the Buckeyes.

Through two games this fall, Bridges has seven tackles and one pass break-up. Bridges has played a much bigger role this season after appearing in one game as a true freshman in 2019 and playing in seven last fall.

Bridges arrived in Oregon after a stellar high school career at Lanett.