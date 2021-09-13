Local Legends: Lanett's Triwkeze Bridges steps up in Oregon’s upset over Ohio State

With two years at Oregon now under his belt, Lanett alum Trikweze Bridges has faced high expectations entering 2021.
The former Panther has lived up to the attention early on this season, with his latest efforts being pivotal in the Ducks’ upset victory.
Bridges started at cornerback and had one tackle and one pass break-up in No. 12 Oregon’s 35-28 victory over No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Bridges’ efforts were important for the Ducks, which ascended to No. 4 in the AP poll in the aftermath of their big win.
Bridges’ pass break-up proved to be perfect timing on Saturday. With Oregon leading 28-14 with four-and-a-half minutes to go in the third quarter, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud fired downfield to tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who looked set to make the catch on a would-be 21-yard touchdown reception.
Bridges, however, had other plans and broke up the pass on a drive that ultimately ended with a turnover on downs by the Buckeyes.
Check out this play from @LanettPantherFB alum Trikweze Bridges (@Trikweze) in Oregon’s victory over Ohio State.— Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) September 13, 2021
This third quarter PBU proved huge on a drive that ended with a turnover on downs by the Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/O4M5JmFvKm
Through two games this fall, Bridges has seven tackles and one pass break-up. Bridges has played a much bigger role this season after appearing in one game as a true freshman in 2019 and playing in seven last fall.
Bridges arrived in Oregon after a stellar high school career at Lanett.
The four-star recruit made countless plays as a Panther and earned the O-A News’ Defensive Player of the Year honors following a 2018 season in which he had 89 total tackles, four tackles for loss and nine interceptions. The interception mark capped off a standout career for Bridges, whose 36 career interceptions tied the all-time AHSAA state record set in 1987.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had seven punts with a long of 47 yards and an average of 39.7 yards and had seven kickoffs with five touchbacks in the Tigers’ 34-7 victory over McNeese State.
Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik played but did not record any statistics in the Paladins’ 26-0 victory over Tennessee Tech.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama – Crum played but did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ 22-19 victory over Bowling Green.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had a team-high seven tackles in the Gators’42-20 victory over USF.
Trey Elston, Auburn – Elston played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 62-0 victory over Alabama State.
Anthony Imperio, Eastern Illinois – Imperio played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 17-10 loss to Dayton.
Omari Porter, Stanford – Porter played but did not record any statistics in the Cardinal’s 42-28 victory over USC.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State – Benton had four tackles in the Gamecocks’ 20-17 victory over Florida State.
J’Lan Carson, Alabama State – Carson had three tackles in the Hornets’ 62-0 loss to Auburn.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama – Carson had seven carries for 22 yards in the Lions’ 20-0 loss to Chattanooga.
Javion Cohen, Alabama – Cohen started at left guard in the Crimson Tide’s 48-14 victory over Mercer.
Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had four tackles and one pass break-up in the Buccaneers’ 45-14 victory over Virginia-Wise.
Jackson Meeks, Georgia – Meeks played but did not record any statistics in the Bulldogs’ 56-7 victory over UAB.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had four tackles in the Owls’ 45-17 loss to Georgia Tech.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had three receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 49-3 victory over South Carolina State.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson – Thornton played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 49-3 victory over South Carolina State.
EJ Williams, Clemson – Williams had one reception for 10 yards in the Tigers’ 49-3 victory over South Carolina State.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama – Jennings had two tackles with one forced fumble in the Jaguars’ 22-19 victory over Bowling Green.
LaFayette
Jordan Walker, Chattanooga – Walker played but did not record any statistics in the Mocs’ 20-0 victory over North Alabama.
Lanett
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had one carry for one yard in the Lions’ 20-0 loss to Chattanooga.
Kristian Story, Alabama – Story played but did not record any statistics in the Crimson Tide’s 48-14 victory over Mercer.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, South Alabama – Bentley was 29-of-46 passing for 257 yards with one interception and five carries in the Jaguars’ 22-19 victory over Bowling Green.
Charlie Benton, UAB – Benton had two tackles in the Blazers’ 56-7 loss to Georgia.
Will Boler, UAB – Boler had four tackles in the Blazers’ 56-7 loss to Georgia.
James Dawson, Kennesaw State – Dawson played on the offensive line in the Owls’ 45-17 loss to Georgia Tech.
JaQuan Foote, Alabama State – Foote played but did not record any statistics in the Hornets’ 62-0 loss to Auburn.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Northern Iowa – Fourtenbary started at tight end but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 34-16 victory over Sacramento State.
Devin Guice, Auburn – Guice had one tackle and had two punt returns for 25 yards in the Tigers’ 62-0 victory over Alabama State.
Jamias Presley, Prairie View A&M – Presley had four tackles and two pass break-ups in the Panthers 40-9 loss to Incarnate Word.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke – Stinson had two tackles and had three kick returns for 47 yards in the Blue Devils’ 45-17 loss to North Carolina A&T.
Smiths Station
Caleb Coleman, West Virginia – Coleman had one tackle for loss in the Mountaineers’ 66-0 victory over Long Island.
Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois – Strickland started at offensive tackle in the Panthers’ 17-10 loss to Dayton.