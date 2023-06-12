A former Opelika High School standout has been tabbed a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, as Athlon Sports named Jaylen Stinson a first-team return specialist and third-team safety on its All-ACC squads in late May.

Stinson, who’s heading into his senior season at Duke, is doing so as a five-time All-ACC selection in his Blue Devil career.

A senior at Opelika in 2019, Stinson’s final season with the program saw him log 67 solo tackles to go with one sack and one interception. He was named to the O-A News‘ 2019 All-Area Defensive Team for large schools. Stinson’s varsity career saw him compile 221 tackles, four interceptions and eight touchdowns.

In three seasons with Duke, Stinson has carved out a considerable role as both a defender and return specialist. He’s recorded snaps in 36 games, and he’s logged 1,553 yards on 66 return attempts along with two scores.

At safety, Stinson has generated 129 total tackles. His junior season saw him at his most productive, with a career-high 74 stops to go along with career bests in passes defended (3), forced fumbles (1) and interceptions (2).

Stinson’s Duke career came as a surprise when he was a three-star prospect in high school. He was verbally committed to Purdue throughout his senior season before signing with Duke on Dec. 18, 2019, decommitting from the Boilermakers the same day.

“They’re getting a great person, a great student-athlete and an extremely hard worker. He’s always a guy who’s up here in the weight room putting in his time,” Opelika coach Erik Speakman said of Stinson on Dec. 18, 2019. “You never have to worry about him giving his best on any play. He’s going to play everything 100 percent. Usually when one of your best players always plays hard, it kind of brings everybody else along.”