Local Legends: Opelika’s Charlie Benton, Will Boler making plays together again at UAB

When UAB’s game against Liberty came to a close Saturday, two former Opelika teammates stood out from the rest of the Blazers’ defense.

Former Opelika football players Will Boler III and Charlie Benton were UAB’s two top tacklers in Saturday’s game, with Boler posting five and Benton coming through with four and 1.5 tackles for loss. While Boler and Benton did their part to help the Blazers stay in contention, UAB suffered a 36-12 loss to the Flames.

Boler has a team-high 25 tackles through five games. Benton, meanwhile, has six tackles.

The 2021 season stands as a reunion for Benton and Boler after last playing together with the Bulldogs in 2015.

Benton began his collegiate career at Butler Community College, where he had 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception in 2017.

Benton then transferred to West Virginia, where he started the Mountaineers’ season opener against Tennessee in 2018 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He did not play in 2019 and saw action in six games in 2020 but did not record any statistics.