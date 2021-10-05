Local Legends: Opelika’s Charlie Benton, Will Boler making plays together again at UAB

When UAB’s game against Liberty came to a close Saturday, two former Opelika teammates stood out from the rest of the Blazers’ defense.
Former Opelika football players Will Boler III and Charlie Benton were UAB’s two top tacklers in Saturday’s game, with Boler posting five and Benton coming through with four and 1.5 tackles for loss. While Boler and Benton did their part to help the Blazers stay in contention, UAB suffered a 36-12 loss to the Flames.
Boler has a team-high 25 tackles through five games. Benton, meanwhile, has six tackles.
The 2021 season stands as a reunion for Benton and Boler after last playing together with the Bulldogs in 2015.
Benton began his collegiate career at Butler Community College, where he had 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception in 2017.
Benton then transferred to West Virginia, where he started the Mountaineers’ season opener against Tennessee in 2018 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He did not play in 2019 and saw action in six games in 2020 but did not record any statistics.
Boler, meanwhile, is fresh off a junior season in which he earned All-Conference USA honorable mention status thanks to recording 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Boler’s play last fall came after an impressive 2019 campaign in which he recorded 58 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, nine pass break-ups and two interceptions as part of a nine-win Blazers team.
Boler joined the Blazers’ program after finishing his high school career on a high note in 2016, racking up 85 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections as Opelika’s weak-side safety.
Benton was one grade ahead of Boler and left the Bulldogs following a 2015 season in which he had 72 tackles, nine pass breakups, four tackles for loss, four interceptions and three sacks.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had four punts for 163 yards with a long of 45 to go with five touchbacks on six kickoffs in the Tigers’ 24-19 loss to Auburn.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama — Crum had two receptions for 23 yards in the Jaguars’ 20-18 loss to UL-Lafayette.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had a team-high 11 tackles in the Gators’ 20-13 loss to Kentucky.
Garrett Morris, Penn — Morris had seven tackles in the Quakers’ 31-7 loss to Dartmouth.
Omari Porter, Stanford — Porter played but did not record any statistics in the Cardinal’s 31-24 victory over Oregon.
Griffin Speaks, Baylor — Speaks played but did not record any statistics in the Bears’ 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Alabama — Benton had seven tackles in the Gamecocks’ 31-6 loss to Kennesaw State.
J’Lan Carson, Alabama State — Carson started at defensive end but did not record any statistics in the Hornets’ 28-0 loss to Florida A&M.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama — Carson had five carries for 37 yards and one touchdown in the Lions’ 38-31 to Campbell.
Javion Cohen, Alabama — Cohen started at left guard in the Crimson Tide’s 42-21 victory over Ole Miss.
Karon Delince, ETSU — Delince had one tackle in the Buccaneers’ 27-21 victory over Wofford.
Jackson Meeks, Georgia — Meeks had one reception for six yards in the Bulldogs’ 37-0 victory over Arkansas.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State — Moore had two tackles and one forced fumble in the Owls’ 31-6 victory over Jacksonville State.
Justyn Ross, Clemson — Ross had one reception for 15 yards in the Tigers’ 19-13 victory over Boston College.
Jahlil Ryles, MTSU — Ryles played on the offensive line in the Blue Raiders’ 34-28 victory over Marshall.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson — Thornton played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 19-13 victory over Boston College.
EJ Williams, Clemson — Williams had three receptions for 30 yards in the Tigers’ 19-13 victory over Boston College.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings played but did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ 20-18 loss to UL-LaFayette.
Glenwood
Jackson Griner, Austin Peay — Griner played but did not record any statistics in the Governors’ 24-22 loss to Tennessee State.
Navy Harris, Troy — Harris played but did not record any statistics in the Trojans’ 23-14 loss to South Carolina.
Kye Robichaux, Western Kentucky — Robichaux had three carries for 18 yards in the Hilltoppers’ 48-31 loss to Michigan State.
LaFayette
Jordan Walker, Chattanooga — Walker had one tackle in the Mocs’ 45-17 victory over Western Carolina.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon — Bridges had one tackle in the Ducks’ 31-24 loss to Stanford.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama — Howell had five carries for 41 yards, three receptions for 37 yards and had one tackle in the Lions’ 48-31 to Campbell.
Kristian Story, Alabama — Story played but did not record any statistics in the Crimson Tide’s 42-21 victory over Ole Miss.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, South Alabama — Bentley was 19-of-29 passing for 243 yards and rushed six times with one touchdown in the Jaguars’ 20-18 loss to UL-Lafayette.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Northern Iowa — Fourtenbary played but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 34-7 victory over Youngstown State.
Jamias Presley, Prairie View A&M — Presley had one tackle and two pass break-ups in the Panthers’ 27-17 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson had two tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up and had two returns for 43 yards in the Blue Devils’ 38-7 loss to North Carolina.
Smiths Station
Anthony Imperio, Eastern Illinois — Imperio played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 22-6 loss to Murray State.
Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois — Strickland started on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 22-6 loss to Murray State.
Deondrae Williams, Navy — Williams had one tackle in the Midshipmen’s 34-30 victory over UCF.