Local Legends: Opelika’s Jake Bentley makes debut at Utah

Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley took his talents to South Carolina before transferring to Utah this offseason. On Saturday, Bentley made his much-anticipated debut as a Ute.

Bentley handled most of the quarterback duties for Utah in the Utes’ season-opening home game against USC. The results were mixed, as the senior was 16-of-28 passing for 171 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions to go with four carries for 24 yards in the Utes’ 33-17 loss to the Trojans.

Bentley fractured his left foot on the final play of South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31, 2019 in the first game of what would have been his senior season for the Gamecocks. He ended the game with 16 completions on 30 attempts for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Bentley left South Carolina having played in 32 games with the Gamecocks, including 13 games in 2018 in which he threw for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns. In total, Bentley threw for 7,527 yards with 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions during his time at South Carolina.

Bentley initially arrived at Opelika from Duncan, South Carolina, after his freshman year of high school. As a junior in high school, he threw for 2,834 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2015 and helped the Bulldogs reach the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.