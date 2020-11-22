Local Legends: Opelika’s Jake Bentley makes debut at Utah

Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley took his talents to South Carolina before transferring to Utah this offseason. On Saturday, Bentley made his much-anticipated debut as a Ute.
Bentley handled most of the quarterback duties for Utah in the Utes’ season-opening home game against USC. The results were mixed, as the senior was 16-of-28 passing for 171 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions to go with four carries for 24 yards in the Utes’ 33-17 loss to the Trojans.
Bentley fractured his left foot on the final play of South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31, 2019 in the first game of what would have been his senior season for the Gamecocks. He ended the game with 16 completions on 30 attempts for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Bentley left South Carolina having played in 32 games with the Gamecocks, including 13 games in 2018 in which he threw for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns. In total, Bentley threw for 7,527 yards with 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions during his time at South Carolina.
Bentley initially arrived at Opelika from Duncan, South Carolina, after his freshman year of high school. As a junior in high school, he threw for 2,834 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2015 and helped the Bulldogs reach the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Bentley graduated from Opelika following his junior year to enroll early at South Carolina in 2016 and eventually started the final seven games of that season for the Gamecocks.
Saturday was also a big day for Brian Blackmon, Bentley’s head coach at Opelika. Blackmon stepped in as Troy’s interim head coach Saturday against MTSU due to head coach Chip Lindsey testing positive for the coronavirus. The Trojans lost to the Blue Raiders 20-17.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had five touchbacks on five kickoffs in the Tigers’ 27-24 victory over Arkansas.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama — Crum had two receptions for seven yards in the Jaguars’ 31-14 loss to Georgia State.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had seven tackles in the Gators’ 38-17 victory over Vanderbilt.
Central-Phenix City
Javion Cohen, Alabama — Cohen came in off the bench and played left tackle for the Crimson Tide in their 63-3 victory over Kentucky.
Glenwood
Navy Harris, Troy — Harris had two tackles — including one for loss — in the Trojans’ 20-17 loss to MTSU.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon — Bridges played but did not record any statistics in the Ducks’ 38-35 victory over UCLA.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama — Howell had 13 carries for 22 yards and one touchdown in the Lions’ 66-14 loss to BYU.
Opelika
Roy Yancey, South Alabama — Yancey had one tackle in the Jaguars’ 31-14 loss to Georgia State.
Reeltown
Eric Shaw, South Carolina — Shaw played but did not record any statistics in the Gamecocks’ 17-10 loss to Missouri.
