Local Legends: Opelika’s Jake Bentley wows with five touchdowns in South Alabama victory

“He hasn't even been here a year in this program, but he is already starting to take that leadership role in games,” Wommack said. “You need a quarterback to step up and take that leadership role, to be physical and step up and deliver the ball to our playmakers. That's exactly what he did tonight. It was a phenomenal job by him."

Bentley transferred to Utah from South Carolina prior to the 2020 season. He appeared in five games for the Utes and completed 77 passes on 124 attempts for 882 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Utes posted a 3-2 record in the regular season and opted to not play in a bowl game.

Bentley arrived in Utah after spending four years at South Carolina.

Bentley fractured his left foot on the final play of South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31, 2019 in the first game of what would have been his senior season. He ended the game with 16 completions on 30 attempts for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Bentley left South Carolina having played in 32 games with the Gamecocks, including 13 games in 2018 in which he threw for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns. In total, Bentley threw for 7,527 yards with 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions during his time at South Carolina.