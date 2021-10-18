Local Legends: Opelika’s Jake Bentley wows with five touchdowns in South Alabama victory

Even though it’s been six years since Jake Bentley wowed at Opelika, the former Bulldogs quarterback is still making plays at the collegiate level.
Bentley turned in another strong performance on Thursday as part of his first season at South Alabama. The senior made plays throughout the Jaguars’ game against Georgia Southern by going 24-of-31 through the air for 389 yards and three touchdowns and rushing six times for eight yards and two touchdowns.
Bentley’s play was instrumental in the Jaguars’ 41-14 victory over Georgia Southern.
“It felt great to be able to respond as a team the way we did coming off of last week. Today the guys just played in a way expecting to win, and that's what we did,” Bentley told USAJaguars.com. "I just felt free. The game plan going in was to be aggressive, and we consistently did that all night. We just really attacked the whole night. It felt good as an offense to get rolling and put up some points."
Bentley’s performance against the Eagles added to what’s been a strong 2021 for the former South Carolina and Utah quarterback.
Bentley has completed 122 passes for 1,505 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions through six games this fall. He’s also rushed for 15 yards and four scores for a Jaguars team that is 4-2 in head coach Kane Wommack’s first season in Mobile.
“He hasn't even been here a year in this program, but he is already starting to take that leadership role in games,” Wommack said. “You need a quarterback to step up and take that leadership role, to be physical and step up and deliver the ball to our playmakers. That's exactly what he did tonight. It was a phenomenal job by him."
Bentley transferred to Utah from South Carolina prior to the 2020 season. He appeared in five games for the Utes and completed 77 passes on 124 attempts for 882 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Utes posted a 3-2 record in the regular season and opted to not play in a bowl game.
Bentley arrived in Utah after spending four years at South Carolina.
Bentley fractured his left foot on the final play of South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31, 2019 in the first game of what would have been his senior season. He ended the game with 16 completions on 30 attempts for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Bentley left South Carolina having played in 32 games with the Gamecocks, including 13 games in 2018 in which he threw for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns. In total, Bentley threw for 7,527 yards with 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions during his time at South Carolina.
Bentley initially arrived at Opelika from Duncan, South Carolina, after his freshman year of high school. As a junior, he threw for 2,834 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2015 and helped the Bulldogs reach the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Bentley graduated from Opelika following his junior year to enroll early at South Carolina in 2016. He eventually started the final seven games of that season for the Gamecocks.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had eight touchbacks on eight kickoffs and had five punts with an average of 43.2 yards in the Tigers’ 49-42 victory over Florida.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had nine tackles in the Tigers’ 49-42 victory over Florida.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama — Crum had one reception for 16 yards in the Jaguars’ 41-14 victory over Georgia Southern.
Trey Elston, Auburn — Elston played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 38-23 victory over Arkansas.
Anthony Imperio, Eastern Illinois — Imperio played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 28-17 loss to UT-Martin.
Garrett Morris, Penn — Morris had a game-high nine tackles in the Quakers’ 23-14 loss to Columbia.
Griffin Speaks, Baylor — Speaks played but did not record any statistics in the Bears’ 38-24 victory over BYU.
Central-Phenix City
Xavier Billingsley, Alabama A&M — Billingsley had two tackles in the Bulldogs’ 35-31 loss to Florida A&M.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama — Carson had seven carries for 34 yards and one touchdown and one reception for five yards in the Lions’ 42-31 victory over Robert Morris.
J’Lan Carson, Alabama State — Carson played but did not record any statistics in the Hornets’ 28-7 loss to Jackson State.
Javion Cohen, Alabama — Cohen started at left guard in the Crimson Tide’s 49-9 victory over Mississippi State.
Karon Delince, ETSU — Delince had one pass break-up in the Buccaneers’ 21-16 loss to Chattanooga.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State — Moore played but did not record any statistics in the Owls’ 14-0 victory over North Carolina A&T.
Peter Parrish, Memphis — Parrish played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 35-17 victory over Navy.
Justyn Ross, Clemson — Ross had five receptions for 51 yards in the Tigers’ 17-14 victory over Syracuse.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson — Thornton played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 17-14 victory over Syracuse.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State — Allen had five tackles and one sack in the Owls’ 14-0 victory over North Carolina A&T.
Kye Robichaux, Western Kentucky — Robichaux had three carries for eight yards in the Hilltoppers’ 43-20 victory over Old Dominion.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon — Bridges had two tackles in the Ducks’ 24-17 victory over California.
Kristian Story, Alabama — Story played but did not record any statistics in the Crimson Tide’s 49-9 victory over Mississippi State.
Opelika
Will Boler III, UAB — Boler had three tackles in the Blazers’ 34-0 victory over Southern Mississippi.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Northern Iowa — Fourtenbary played but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 34-21 loss to South Dakota.
Jamias Presley, Prairie View A&M — Presley had three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss in the Panthers’ 35-29 victory over Bethune-Cookman.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson had two tackles and one pass break-up and had two kick returns for 37 yards in the Blue Devils’ 48-0 loss to Virginia.
Smiths Station
Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois — Strickland started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 28-17 loss to UT-Martin.
Deondrae Williams, Navy — Williams played but did not record any statistics in the Midshipmen’s 35-17 loss to Memphis.
Tallassee
Tavarious “Truck” Griffin, Alcorn State — Griffin had one tackle in the Braves’ 24-12 victory over Mississippi Valley State.
Valley
Tyreic Martin, Alcorn State — Martin had three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in the Braves’ 24-12 victory over Mississippi Valley State.