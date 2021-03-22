Local Legends: Opelika’s James Dawson earns 1st start in Kennesaw State victory

During his time at Opelika, offensive lineman James Dawson became a trusted player up front. He’s just beginning his collegiate career at Kennesaw State, but this week Dawson took a step toward doing the exact same thing with the Owls.

Dawson made his first collegiate start Saturday by playing center in Kennesaw State’s game against Dixie State. Dawson and the Owls got the job done against the Trailblazers in a 37-27 victory.

Saturday’s game marked Dawson’s second appearance for Kennesaw State after playing in the Owls’ victory over Charleston Southern last week.

A four-year starter at Opelika, Dawson wasted little time in proving himself as a lineman the Bulldogs could depend on. He was named a first team All-Area player as a sophomore, junior and senior and capped off his high school career by paving the way for Opelika running back Eric Watts to rush for over 1,200 yards and for the Bulldogs to reach the Class 6A state semifinals in 2019.

Dawson was also an accomplished high school wrestler and ended his wrestling career at Opelika as a heavyweight state champion.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this weekend at the collegiate level:

Auburn High