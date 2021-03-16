Local Legends: Opelika’s Jamias Presley steps up in Jacksonville State victory

During his time as an Opelika Bulldog, Jamias Presley made a habit of delivering game-changing moments. He’s continued that style of play on the gridiron at Jacksonville State, which was evident in the Gamecocks’ latest win.

Presley rose to the challenge Sunday by recording a career-high four tackles and one pass break-up in Jacksonville State’s 37-20 victory over UT-Martin. It was another productive outing this season for the redshirt sophomore cornerback, who has eight total tackles dating back to the two games the Gamecocks played during the fall.

Presley is on the precipice of seeing his hard work at Jacksonville State the last few years pay off. After redshirting as a freshman in 2018, he appeared in 11 of the Gamecocks’ 12 games in 2019 and mostly played on special teams. He ended his redshirt freshman campaign with five tackles.

Presley came to Jacksonville State after a stellar high school career at Opelika.

Presley was a crucial player on the 2016 Opelika team that reached the Class 6A state title game during a season that earned him second-team All-Region honors. He was named an Opelika-Auburn News Super 8 Senior prior to a 2017 season in which he recorded 41 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery and was named to the first-team All-Region squad.