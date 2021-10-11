Local Legends: Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson helps on defense, special teams for Duke

One day after his little brother came up clutch for Opelika, former Bulldog star Jaylen Stinson did his part for the Duke Blue Devils.

Stinson helped the Blue Devils on defense and on special teams against Georgia Tech by recording two tackles and returning three kicks for 61 yards, the longest return going for 28 yards. While the sophomore safety did his part to keep Duke competitive, the Blue Devils wound up on the wrong side of a 31-27 contest.

Through six games this season, Stinson has 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass break-ups. He’s had 14 kick returns for 281 total yards.

Stinson got involved as a true freshman with the Blue Devils last fall and was given the Bill Keziah Award as the team’s top special teams player. He recovered a muffed punt for a touchdown last fall against Virginia Tech and accumulated 12 tackles along with 355 kick-return yards.

Stinson arrived at Duke after being a three-year letterman at Opelika. His senior season in 2019 was a sensational one, as he recorded 67 solo tackles with one sack and one interception and helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 6A state semifinals.

In his final three seasons at Opelika, Stinson had 221 tackles, four INTs, eight TDs, two forced fumbles and two blocked field goals.