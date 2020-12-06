Local Legends: Opelika’s Josh Johnson has bounce-back game for UL-Monroe

Former Opelika running back Josh Johnson’s senior season at UL-Monroe has been an up-and-down one due in part to injury. This week, however, Johnson came on strong for the Warhawks.

Johnson had a nice bounceback game Saturday after missing the last two games due to a hamstring injury by taking 11 carries for 51 yards — which ties his season-high mark — and scoring one touchdown against Arkansas State. The Warhawks weren’t able to keep up with the Red Wolves in a 48-15 loss, which leaves UL-Monroe 0-10 on the season.

Johnson has had 88 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

Johnson joined UL-Monroe in 2018 after starting his college career at Coahoma Community College. He shined with the Warhawks in 2019 by taking 201 carries for 1,298 yards and 11 scores. He entered this fall on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the college player of the year, and the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back.

As a senior at Opelika, Johnson rushed for 1,340 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2015.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:

Auburn High