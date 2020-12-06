Local Legends: Opelika’s Josh Johnson has bounce-back game for UL-Monroe

Former Opelika running back Josh Johnson’s senior season at UL-Monroe has been an up-and-down one due in part to injury. This week, however, Johnson came on strong for the Warhawks.
Johnson had a nice bounceback game Saturday after missing the last two games due to a hamstring injury by taking 11 carries for 51 yards — which ties his season-high mark — and scoring one touchdown against Arkansas State. The Warhawks weren’t able to keep up with the Red Wolves in a 48-15 loss, which leaves UL-Monroe 0-10 on the season.
Johnson has had 88 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.
Johnson joined UL-Monroe in 2018 after starting his college career at Coahoma Community College. He shined with the Warhawks in 2019 by taking 201 carries for 1,298 yards and 11 scores. He entered this fall on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the college player of the year, and the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back.
As a senior at Opelika, Johnson rushed for 1,340 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2015.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had five tackles in the Gators’ 31-19 victory over Tennessee.
Omari Porter, Stanford — Porter played but did not record any statistics in the Cardinal’s 31-26 victory over Washington.
Central-Phenix City
Javion Cohen, Alabama — Cohen came off the bench and played left tackle in the Crimson Tide’s 55-17 victory over LSU.
PJ Ramsey, Air Force — Ramsey had one tackle in the Falcons’ 35-7 victory over Utah State.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson — Thornton had one tackle in the Tigers’ 45-10 victory over Virginia Tech.
E.J. Williams, Clemson — Williams played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 45-10 victory over Virginia Tech.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had one tackle in the Jaguars’ 29-0 loss to Troy.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon — Bridges had one tackle in the Ducks’ 21-17 loss to California.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, Utah — Bentley was 18-of-27 passing for 174 yards and one touchdown and also rushed five times for 12 yards in the Utes’ 30-24 victory over Oregon State.
Rakavius Chambers, Duke — Chambers started at left guard in the Blue Devils’ 48-0 loss to Miami (FL).
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson had two tackles in the Blue Devils’ 48-0 loss to Miami (FL).
Roy Yancey, South Alabama — Yancey had one tackle in the Jaguars’ 29-0 loss to Troy.
Reeltown
Eric Shaw, South Carolina — Shaw played but did not record any statistics in the Gamecocks’ 41-18 loss to Kentucky.
Smiths Station
Deondrae Williams, Navy — Williams played but did not record any statistics in the Midshipmen’s 19-6 loss to Tulsa.
