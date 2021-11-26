Local Legends: Opelika’s Will Boler III leads UAB defense in hard-fought loss

Former Opelika standout Will Boler added to his impressive 2021 season at UAB with a strong showing against one of Conference USA’s top teams.

Boler rose to the occasion last Saturday by recording nine tackles – which was tied for the team-leading mark – in UAB’s game against No. 15 UTSA. While Boler and the Blazers had the undefeated Roadrunners on the ropes, a touchdown pass in the game’s final seconds lifted UTSA to a dramatic 34-31 victory.

Boler’s play in the highly-anticipated matchup matched what he’s been able to do for most of the fall. Through 11 games, Boler stands third on the team with 51 tackles and also has one pass break-up.

Boler is coming off a junior season in which he earned All-Conference USA honorable mention status thanks to recording 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. His play last fall came after an impressive 2019 campaign in which he recorded 58 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, nine pass break-ups and two interceptions as part of a nine-win Blazers team.

Boler joined the Blazers’ program after finishing his high school career on a high note in 2016, racking up 85 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections as Opelika’s weak-side safety.