Local Legends: Opelika’s Will Boler III leads UAB defense in hard-fought loss

Former Opelika standout Will Boler added to his impressive 2021 season at UAB with a strong showing against one of Conference USA’s top teams.
Boler rose to the occasion last Saturday by recording nine tackles – which was tied for the team-leading mark – in UAB’s game against No. 15 UTSA. While Boler and the Blazers had the undefeated Roadrunners on the ropes, a touchdown pass in the game’s final seconds lifted UTSA to a dramatic 34-31 victory.
Boler’s play in the highly-anticipated matchup matched what he’s been able to do for most of the fall. Through 11 games, Boler stands third on the team with 51 tackles and also has one pass break-up.
Boler is coming off a junior season in which he earned All-Conference USA honorable mention status thanks to recording 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. His play last fall came after an impressive 2019 campaign in which he recorded 58 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, nine pass break-ups and two interceptions as part of a nine-win Blazers team.
Boler joined the Blazers’ program after finishing his high school career on a high note in 2016, racking up 85 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections as Opelika’s weak-side safety.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had six touchbacks on six kickoffs and had three punts for 146 yards in the Tigers’ 27-14 victory over UL-Monroe.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had two tackles in the Gators’ 24-23 loss to Missouri.
Trey Elston, Auburn – Elston had one tackle in the Tigers’ 21-17 loss to South Carolina.
Anthony Imperio, Eastern Illinois – Imperio played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 20-13 loss to Murray State.
Garrett Morris, Penn – Morris had seven tackles in the Quakers’ 34-14 loss to Princeton.
Griffin Speaks, Baylor – Speaks played but did not record any statistics in the Bears’ 20-10 victory over Kansas State.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State – Benton had nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass break-up in the Gamecocks’ 39-31 loss to Eastern Kentucky.
Xavier Billingsley, Alabama A&M – Billingsley had one tackle in the Bulldogs’ 52-24 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama – Carson had six carries for 14 yards and two receptions for 52 yards in the Lions’ 35-27 victory over Hampton.
Javion Cohen, Alabama – Cohen started at left guard in the Crimson Tide’s 42-35 victory over Arkansas.
Mason Cook, Georgia State – Cook played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 28-20 victory over Arkansas State.
Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had six tackles in the Buccaneers’ 38-35 victory over Mercer.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State – Gordon had one tackle in the Panthers’ 28-20 victory over Arkansas State.
Jackson Meeks, Georgia – Meeks had one reception for 27 yards in the Bulldogs’ 56-7 victory over Charleston Southern.
Tucker Melton, Bowling Green – Melton was 0-for-1 passing in the Falcons’ 34-7 loss to Miami (OH).
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had one tackle in the Owls’ 49-17 victory over Monmouth.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson – Thornton had one tackle and one pass break-up in the Tigers’ 48-27 victory over Clemson.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama – Jennings had two tackles and one pass break-up in the Jaguars’ 60-14 loss to Tennessee.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen played but did not record any statistics in the Owls’ 49-17 victory over Monmouth.
Navy Harris, Troy – Harris played but did not record any statistics in the Trojans’ 45-7 loss to Appalachian State.
Kye Robichaux, Western Kentucky – Robichaux had one carry for a one-yard loss and one reception for 10 yards in the Hilltoppers’ 52-17 victory over Florida Atlantic.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon – Bridges had four tackles in the Ducks’ 38-7 loss to Utah.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had one carry for three yards in the Lions’ 35-27 victory over Hampton.
Opelika
Charlie Benton, UAB – Benton had four tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in the Blazers’ 34-31 loss to UTSA.
Cade Blackmon, Samford – Blackmon played but did not record any statistics in the Bulldogs’ 41-34 loss to Furman.
James Dawson, Kennesaw State – Dawson played on the offensive line in the Owls’ 49-17 victory over Monmouth.
Devin Guice, Auburn – Guice played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 21-17 loss to South Carolina.
Jamias Presley, Prairie View A&M – Presley had three tackles in the Panthers’ 52-3 loss to Texas A&M.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke – Stinson had six tackles and had three kick returns for 80 yards in the Blue Devils’ 62-22 loss to Louisville.
Smiths Station
Caleb Coleman, West Virginia – Coleman played but did not record any statistics in the Mountaineers’ 31-23 victory over Texas.
Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois – Strickland started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 20-13 loss to Murray State.
Deondrae Williams, Navy – Williams had two tackles and one tackle for loss in the Midshipmen’s 38-35 loss to East Carolina.
Valley
Tyreic Martin, Alcorn State – Martin had two tackles in the Braves’ 24-10 loss to Jackson State.