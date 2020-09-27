Local Legends: Opelika’s Will Boler leads UAB defense in blowout victory

During his time at Opelika, Will Boler established himself as a big playmaker whenever he was around the ball. That style has followed him to UAB, and it was on display yet again in the Blazers’ latest victory.
Boler shined at safety for UAB against South Alabama on Thursday, posting a team-high seven tackles — five of which were solo tackles — and one tackle for loss in the Blazers’ 42-10 victory over South Alabama. The performance by Boler and his teammates helped UAB improve to 2-1 on the young season.
Boler has 15 tackles and one tackle for loss through the Blazers’ first three games of 2020. He is fresh off a sophomore year in which he recorded 58 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, nine pass break-ups and two interceptions for the nine-win Blazers team.
Boler joined the Blazers’ program after finishing his high school career on a high note in 2016, racking up 85 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections as the Bulldogs’ weak-side safety.
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins kicked seven touchbacks on seven kickoffs in the Tigers’ 44-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had two tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack in the Gators’ 51-35 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had four tackles — including one for loss — in the Jaguars’ 42-10 loss to UAB on Thursday.
Glenwood
Navy Harris, Troy — Harris had three tackles in the Trojans’ 48-7 loss to BYU on Saturday.
Opelika
Rakavius Chambers, Duke — Chambers started at right guard in the Blue Devils’ 38-20 loss to Virginia on Saturday.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe — Johnson had nine carries for 19 yards in the Warhawks’ 31-6 loss to UTEP on Saturday.
