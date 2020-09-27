Local Legends: Opelika’s Will Boler leads UAB defense in blowout victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During his time at Opelika, Will Boler established himself as a big playmaker whenever he was around the ball. That style has followed him to UAB, and it was on display yet again in the Blazers’ latest victory.

Boler shined at safety for UAB against South Alabama on Thursday, posting a team-high seven tackles — five of which were solo tackles — and one tackle for loss in the Blazers’ 42-10 victory over South Alabama. The performance by Boler and his teammates helped UAB improve to 2-1 on the young season.

Boler has 15 tackles and one tackle for loss through the Blazers’ first three games of 2020. He is fresh off a sophomore year in which he recorded 58 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, nine pass break-ups and two interceptions for the nine-win Blazers team.

Boler joined the Blazers’ program after finishing his high school career on a high note in 2016, racking up 85 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections as the Bulldogs’ weak-side safety.

Auburn High

Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins kicked seven touchbacks on seven kickoffs in the Tigers’ 44-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday.