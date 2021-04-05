Local Legends: Springwood’s Shykee Thomas contributes in Southern victory

Former Springwood football player Shykee Thomas made a habit of making the most of every moment he had the football in his hands. He’s continued that tradition at Southern, where he’s broken out as an important special-teams player in 2021.

Thomas added to his impressive junior season with the Jaguars on Saturday by taking three kickoffs for 33 yards against Jackson State. Thomas’ contributions were part of a big day for Southern, which took down Jackson State 34-14 Saturday to hand first-year head coach Deion Sanders his largest margin of defeat with the Tigers.

Thomas’ efforts Saturday added to a productive spring season for the Lanett native. He has now returned six kickoffs for 163 yards and one touchdown, with his most effective outing being a three-return, 130-yard effort against Texas Southern on March 20 that included a 98-yard return for touchdown that stood as his first collegiate score.

Thomas has shown flashes at Southern after a stellar prep career at Springwood.

Thomas was a playmaker every time he touched the field with the Wildcats, which resulted in him compiling 4,898 all-purpose yards and 45 total touchdowns in 33 games with the team. He was a running back at Springwood and also caught passes, returned kicks and punts and also played defensive back during his time with the team.