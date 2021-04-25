Local Legends: Trio of area alums step up in Jacksonville State’s opening round victory

Throughout Jacksonville State’s spring season, Central-Phenix City alums Markail Benton and Zion Webb and Opelika alum Jamias Presley have done their part to keep the Gamecocks in contention.

That was the case again Saturday, when the trio made plays that helped Jacksonville State cruise to an important postseason victory.

All three local players stepped up for Jacksonville State in the Gamecocks’ 49-14 victory over Davidson to open the FCS playoffs. Benton recorded 10 tackles, Webb threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards and another score, and Presley had a pass break-up to help the four-seed Gamecocks advance to the quarterfinals.

Webb was an important part of a string of plays Saturday that ensured the Gamecocks could cruise in the second half.

Webb capped off a six-play drive late in the first half by scoring on a one-yard run, and after the Gamecocks recovered the ensuing kickoff the junior quarterback and the offense went back to work. Webb found receiver Mike Pettway for a 22-yard touchdown on the first play after the recovery to push Jacksonville State’s lead to 28-7 with only 33 seconds to go until halftime.