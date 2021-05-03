Local Legends: Trio of local alums see spring season end at Jacksonville State

Sunday marked the end of the spring season for Central-Phenix City alums Markail Benton and Zion Webb as well as Opelika alum Jamias Presley.

Benton, Webb and Presley were on hand for Jacksonville State in the Gamecocks’ 20-14 loss to Delaware in the FCS playoffs. The Gamecocks end the year in the quarterfinals with a 10-3 overall record.

Webb wound up leaving the game much earlier than he, his teammates and the Gamecocks fans had hoped.

Jacksonville State’s starting quarterback appeared to injure his left knee on the Gamecocks’ second drive of the afternoon. He did not return to play and was later seen wearing a knee brace and using crutches.

Webb was 1-of-2 passing for 14 yards with three carries for 15 yards at the time of his injury. Jacksonville State ended the loss with only 200 total yards of offense.

Webb ends his first season as a collegiate starting quarterback with 120 completions on 205 attempts for 1,777 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 74 times for 399 yards and five touchdowns.

Benton also left Sunday’s game prematurely, although his exit was due to a bad decision rather than a bad break.