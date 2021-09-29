Local Legends: Valley’s Tyreic Martin dominates in Alcorn State’s comeback victory

Former Valley standout Tyreic Martin’s path to Alcorn State has been a long one, but the senior is making the most of this fall with the Braves.

That much was clear last Thursday, when Martin made several plays to help Alcorn State pull off an improbable come-from-behind win.

Martin was nearly unstoppable along the Braves’ defensive line, as he racked up four tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry. His stellar defensive play was crucial for Alcorn State, which fell behind 26-7 in the first half before rallying to top Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 39-38 thriller.

Martin’s latest performance was an early highlight in what’s been a strong start to the season. Through four games, he has nine tackles, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

Martin came to Alcorn State in 2020, though the Braves did not play due to the coronavirus pandemic. He started his collegiate career at Miami (FL), where he appeared in three games over the course of four years.