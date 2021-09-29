Local Legends: Valley’s Tyreic Martin dominates in Alcorn State’s comeback victory

Former Valley standout Tyreic Martin’s path to Alcorn State has been a long one, but the senior is making the most of this fall with the Braves.
That much was clear last Thursday, when Martin made several plays to help Alcorn State pull off an improbable come-from-behind win.
Martin was nearly unstoppable along the Braves’ defensive line, as he racked up four tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry. His stellar defensive play was crucial for Alcorn State, which fell behind 26-7 in the first half before rallying to top Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 39-38 thriller.
Martin’s latest performance was an early highlight in what’s been a strong start to the season. Through four games, he has nine tackles, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
Martin came to Alcorn State in 2020, though the Braves did not play due to the coronavirus pandemic. He started his collegiate career at Miami (FL), where he appeared in three games over the course of four years.
Martin became a Hurricane after wreaking havoc on local competition as a Ram. He finished his high school career with 79 total tackles and 12 sacks and chose Miami over scholarship offers from Missouri, South Carolina, Louisville and Kentucky.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had five punts for 197 yards and five touchbacks on five kickoffs in the Tigers’ 28-25 victory over Mississippi State.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had eight tackles and one quarterback hurry in the Gators’ 38-17 victory over Tennessee.
Anthony Imperio, Eastern Illinois — Imperio started at right tackle in the Panthers’ 28-14 victory over Tennessee Tech.
Garrett Morris, Penn — Morris had five tackles in the Quakers’ 24-14 loss to Lafayette.
Omari Porter, Stanford — Porter played but did not record any statistics in the Cardinal’s 35-24 loss to UCLA.
Griffin Speaks, Baylor — Speaks played but did not record any statistics in the Bears’ 31-29 victory over Iowa State.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State — Benton had a game-high eight tackles in the Gamecocks’ 34-31 loss to UT-Martin.
Xavier Billingsley, Alabama A&M — Billingsley had one tackle and 0.5 sacks in the Bulldogs’ 45-35 victory over Tuskegee.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama — Carson had one carry for one yard and one reception for 10 yards in the Lions’ 31-14 loss to Nicholls State.
Javion Cohen, Alabama — Cohen started at left guard in the Crimson Tide’s 63-14 victory over Southern Mississippi.
Mason Cook, Georgia State — Cook played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 34-24 loss to Auburn.
Karon Delince, ETSU — Delince had seven tackles, one pass break-up and one quarterback hurry in the Buccaneers’ 55-48 overtime victory over Samford.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State — Gordon had one tackle in the Panthers’ 34-24 loss to Auburn.
Jackson Meeks, Georgia — Meeks had one reception for 11 yards and two tackles in the Bulldogs’ 62-0 victory over Vanderbilt.
Justyn Ross, Clemson — Ross had eight receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 27-21 double-overtime loss to NC State.
Jahlil Ryles, MTSU — Ryles played on the offensive line in the Blue Raiders’ 42-39 loss to Charlotte.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson — Thornton played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 27-21 double-overtime loss to NC State.
EJ Williams, Clemson — Williams recorded one tackle in the Tigers’ 27-21 double-overtime loss to NC State.
Glenwood
Jackson Griner, Austin Peay — Griner played but did not record any statistics in the Governors’ 35-27 loss to Eastern Kentucky.
Navy Harris, Troy — Harris had one tackle in the Trojans’ 29-16 loss to UL-Monroe.
Kye Robichaux, Western Kentucky — Robichaux had one carry for a one-yard loss in the Hilltoppers’ 33-31 loss to Indiana.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon — Bridges had one tackle in the Ducks’ 41-19 victory over Arizona.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama — Howell had four carries for 30 yards in the Lions’ 31-14 loss to Nicholls State.
Kristian Story, Alabama — Story had one tackle in the Crimson Tide’s 63-14 victory over Southern Mississippi.
Opelika
Will Boler III, UAB — Boler had five tackles in the Blazers’ 28-21 victory over Tulane.
JaQuan Foote, Alabama State — Foote played but did not record any statistics in the Hornets’ 38-24 victory over Bethune-Cookman.
Devin Guice, Auburn — Guice had two tackles in the Tigers’ 34-24 victory over Georgia State.
Jamias Presley, Prairie View A&M — Presley had four tackles and one pass break-up in the Panthers’ 24-10 victory over Grambling State.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke — Stinson had eight tackles in the Blue Devils’ 52-33 victory over Kansas.
Smiths Station
Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois — Strickland played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 28-14 victory over Tennessee Tech.
Deondrae Williams, Navy — Williams played but did not record any statistics in the Midshipmen’s 28-20 loss to Houston.
Tallassee
Tavarious “Truck” Griffin, Alcorn State — Griffin played but did not record any statistics in the Braves’ 39-38 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.