Longtime Reeltown football coach Duane Webster dies at 90

Longtime Reeltown football coach Duane Webster passed away Monday at 90 years old following a stroke. Webster led the Rebels’ football team for 26 years and remained a fixture in the Reeltown community well after his coaching career.

Webster attended Reeltown for his first three years of high school then returned to the school as a coach in 1956. The story goes that Webster was planning to only coach basketball, but the administration begged him to lead the floundering football program.

Webster took over a Reeltown football team that had won five total games in the previous seven years and quickly won six games in his debut season. It was only the beginning of a historic run for Webster, who spent 25 of the next 29 years — excluding a four-year run at Tallassee, his other alma mater — at the helm for the Rebels.

During his entire career, Webster posted a 218-93-9 record with seven playoff appearances, six region championships and two undefeated seasons, the second being his final year in 1987. The 1987 state title team was the first for a Rebels’ program that has since won additional championships in 2001 and 2009.