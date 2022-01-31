Longtime Reeltown football coach Duane Webster dies at 90

Longtime Reeltown football coach Duane Webster passed away Monday at 90 years old following a stroke. Webster led the Rebels’ football team for 26 years and remained a fixture in the Reeltown community well after his coaching career.
Webster attended Reeltown for his first three years of high school then returned to the school as a coach in 1956. The story goes that Webster was planning to only coach basketball, but the administration begged him to lead the floundering football program.
Webster took over a Reeltown football team that had won five total games in the previous seven years and quickly won six games in his debut season. It was only the beginning of a historic run for Webster, who spent 25 of the next 29 years — excluding a four-year run at Tallassee, his other alma mater — at the helm for the Rebels.
During his entire career, Webster posted a 218-93-9 record with seven playoff appearances, six region championships and two undefeated seasons, the second being his final year in 1987. The 1987 state title team was the first for a Rebels’ program that has since won additional championships in 2001 and 2009.
“With Reeltown, they hadn’t won a game hardly in years. He was able to instill a winning tradition in the community, which gave it an opportunity to thrive where in the past they hadn’t been known for doing very much,” said Jackie O’Neal, who was Webster’s assistant for 10 years and replaced him in 1988. “He was the one that really put Reeltown on the map as far as athletics.”
Webster has received several accolades over the years, including having his name on Reeltown’s football stadium and being inducted into the AHSAA Hall of Fame in 1994. Reeltown renamed a portion of Hwy. 120 “Coach Duane Webster Highway” in 2020.