Love and layups: Central's Bobby & Carolyn Wright reflect on coaching together

Bobby’s push for Carolyn to take over wasn’t about his frustrations with how the team was playing. He knew Carolyn understood how he approached the game and would make the same adjustments he would; just as important, he knew the players recognized Carolyn’s ability and respected her as much as they did her husband.

The couple’s success at Central didn’t go unnoticed. In addition to several coaching awards over the years, Bobby was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2015; four years later, Carolyn joined him as only the second husband-wife duo in the hall and the first coaching the same sport.

Their personal induction was worthwhile for both Bobby and Carolyn, but to see the other receive the honor stands as even more special.

“He had a lot to do with helping me and propelling me to being in the situation where I was and being in the hall,” Carolyn said. “Him getting into the hall, that gave me that confidence of saying, ‘I'm going to work harder. I'm going to pattern myself behind the other legends at Central.’ Those two legends I talk about all the time is Wayne Trawick and Bobby Wright.”