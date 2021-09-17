MADDEN 121: Madden scores three touchdowns, rushes for 100-plus as Lanett beats rival LaFayette

Neither rain nor change in venue stopped Lanett running back D’quez Madden on Friday night.
Madden scored three touchdowns and the Panthers raced to a 44-6 win over rival LaFayette in Opelika.
“When it rains, they can’t touch me,” Madden said.
Madden rushed for 121 yards and those three scores on 13 carries in the win and Lanett won its fifth straight rivalry game with LaFayette.
“You give me the ball, I’m going to go crazy,” Madden said.
He got Lanett on the board with 4:48 left in the first quarter as his 5-yard rushing touchdown gave the Panthers a 6-0 lead. He wasn’t done either as he rushed in for a successful two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
His next score was a 50-yard run with 8:21 left in the second quarterback. Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman kept it himself on the two-point conversion to put the Panthers up 16-0.
Friday’s rivalry game was moved to make for a neutral-site showdown at Opelika High School after a rainy week left Lanett’s field in such a condition that playing on it could’ve damaged it for the rest of the season.
“D’quez Madden is a horse. I’m just being honest with you,” said Lanett head coach Clifford Story said. “He runs the ball extremely hard. ... He’s one of the top backs in the state. We’ve got to feed him and the more he runs, the better he gets as we go.”
LaFayette answered back after Chandler Winston picked off Goodman with 3:32 left until halftime to give the Bulldogs the ball at the Lanett 17-yard line. Two plays later and LaFayette running back Willie Baker scored a 15-yard rushing touchdown with 2:37 left.
The two-point conversion attempt by LaFayette failed and they trailed 16-6 going into halftime.
But the second half was all Lanett as the Panthers outscored LaFayette a combined 28-0 in the third and fourth quarters.
“We made some great halftime adjustments on some things that we saw that they weren’t adjusting to,” Story said. “So, we were able to exploit some of those things.”
Madden’s third and final rushing touchdown came with 9:43 left in the third as he rushed in from four yards out. Once again, they gave him the ball on the two-point attempt, and it was successful.
The Lanett defense got involved as Teiko Williams’ 42-yard pick-six with 9:05 left in the third made it 32-6 following the successful two-point conversion by Goodman.
Madden wasn’t the only running back to score for Lanett as Isaiah Green’s 7-yard rushing touchdown with 2:58 gave the Panthers a 38-6 lead after the failed two-point attempt.
The fourth quarter used an eight-minute running clock and with 29 seconds left in the game, Lanett found the endzone one last time. Running back Kejuan Greene’s 4-yard rushing touchdown and a failed two-point try made it 44-6.
“It means a lot because I’m from LaFayette and my parents still live there,” Story said of the rivalry. “It’s for bragging rights and this community thing. At the end of the day, I only go against LaFayette once and that’s when we play them. I wish them nothing but the best, but I always want to win. That’s what we want to do is to continue to get compete and get better each week.”
Lanett 44, LaFayette 6
LAN – 8 8 22 6 – 44
LAF – 0 6 0 0 – 6
First quarter
LAN – D’quez Madden 5 run (two-point good), 4:48
Second quarter
LAN – Madden 50 run (two-point good), 8:21
LAF – Willie Baker 15 run (two-point no good), 2:37
Third quarter
LAN - Madden 4 run (two-point good), 9:43
LAN - Teiko Williams 42-yard pick-six (two-point good), 9:05
LAN - Isaiah Green 7 run (two-point no good), 2:58