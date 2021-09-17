MADDEN 121: Madden scores three touchdowns, rushes for 100-plus as Lanett beats rival LaFayette

Neither rain nor change in venue stopped Lanett running back D’quez Madden on Friday night.

Madden scored three touchdowns and the Panthers raced to a 44-6 win over rival LaFayette in Opelika.

“When it rains, they can’t touch me,” Madden said.

Madden rushed for 121 yards and those three scores on 13 carries in the win and Lanett won its fifth straight rivalry game with LaFayette.

“You give me the ball, I’m going to go crazy,” Madden said.

He got Lanett on the board with 4:48 left in the first quarter as his 5-yard rushing touchdown gave the Panthers a 6-0 lead. He wasn’t done either as he rushed in for a successful two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

His next score was a 50-yard run with 8:21 left in the second quarterback. Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman kept it himself on the two-point conversion to put the Panthers up 16-0.

Friday’s rivalry game was moved to make for a neutral-site showdown at Opelika High School after a rainy week left Lanett’s field in such a condition that playing on it could’ve damaged it for the rest of the season.