Loachapoka made the best of the bus.

Before every practice for the track and field team this season, the Indians traveled 16 miles together. But a funny thing happened on those trips to Beauregard: Head coach Mitchell Chenier said he saw his team cracking jokes together, laughing together — bonding.

The ride ended with hardware. Last weekend, the Loachapoka boys track team won the Class 1A state championship at the state meet in Cullman, with the Loachapoka girls team finishing third in the girls team standings — accomplishments made all the more impressive by the fact that Loachapoka didn’t have a track to run on at school this season, and had to travel to use nearby Beauregard’s track for every practice.

“Once we got on the bus, they made the best of it,” Chenier said, thinking back to those bus rides. “They bonded. They would clown with one another. They grew together like a bunch of brothers and sisters.”

At the state meet, that bond might have helped pull the Indians through in comeback performances.

Both Loachapoka teams were sitting in sixth after seven events and the first day of the two-day meet, surging on May 6 once all 18 events had been scored.

Freshman Mitchell Chenier Jr. placed second in the javelin. Junior Jamari Payne won in shot put and was joined on the podium by his teammate, junior Ran Norman, in second. Payne also placed second in discus.

It was an especially big meet for Loachapoka’s seniors. Jamaroun Satterwhite placed second in the triple jump, with Ja’Saveion Moore finishing third in the 110-meter hurdles and Jacorious “JC” Hart placing second in the 200-meter dash. Hart also placed third in the 400-meter run.

Senior Myana Chenier won the girls shot put.

Loachapoka’s boys put up a final score of 84 and had to wait to see Addison to finish with an 82 before they knew they’d won.

“It was just up to the team that was in second place,” Hart said. “(Then) everybody was going crazy because we just made history.”

Without a track at their school, the Indians relied on nearby Beauregard as their practice facility. The teams would load up on the bus after school and make the drive over to the Class 5A Hornets’ track, 16 miles down the road.

It was a routine that could drag on the athletes, but above all, they overcame any frustrations and chose to enjoy it.

And it’s really a family affair for Chenier: Three of his children are on the team and his daughter Myana wrapped up the state meet with a first-place medal around her neck.

Returning back to the school after practice, usually after 6 p.m., Chenier would have to remind himself not to hold the teams up with critiques of the day before he cut them loose. He praised their resilience for putting up with the additional work it takes to have a successful track team without the facilities to make it simple.

Chenier sees the championship as something that can inspire other students in the school to come out for track. With 18 different events, he thinks “there’s something for everybody,” especially when he sees students in the school who seem to think there isn’t a sport that fits them.

Even for the younger students, this track season can be an inspiration. The two teams took to the hallways of the elementary school the morning of Wednesday to celebrate their accomplishments with their younger classmates.

The team has set a standard for the program’s future, especially considered that construction for a new track has been approved. At a recent Lee County Commission meeting, approval was granted for the construction of a track at Loachapoka, which is estimated to begin in spring 2023.

Chenier has known this senior class since teaching them civics back in the seventh grade, so he knows how far they’ve come and what kind of precedent they set. His seniors see that growth too.

“It was great just to leave out on top,” Hart said. “We’ve been witness to how this program has changed since seventh grade. It’s crazy, the difference from now to then.”

Recruited to the team when his potential became evident, Chenier plucked Hart from his class as a middle schooler and put him in distance events, the only place where he had room. Hart has worked his way up the ranks since and finishes is career with multiple podium appearances under his belt.

Set to attend Auburn University in the fall as a cornerback with the football team, Hart had a tough routine where he would be heading to personal training sessions in Montgomery and Opelika after track practice.

He didn’t see that as any major hiccup though, because he was enjoying the bus rides and bonding with his team along the way. Going out on a high note with the rest of his senior class, Hart was happy to cap off his career as an Indian with a blue map in hand.

It may become bittersweet when Hart and those other seniors walk across the stage for graduation, but until then, they’re content because they checked off one final box as the athletic year comes to a close: “We won.”