McGough’s game-winning field goal lifts Auburn High to win over Hoover

Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the final minutes and Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 on Friday in a showdown between state powers in Montgomery.

McGough hit the winner from 36 yards out with just 2:31 left in the game at Cramton Bowl.

Davaioun Williams scored two first-half touchdowns to give Auburn High a 14-0 lead at the break. In the second half, Hoover scored 14 unanswered to tie the game, but two fumbles forced by the Auburn High defense late in the game proved to be the difference.

“Our guys flew to the football. Made plays when they had to. Got big stops. They had a couple fourth-down stops,” Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. “We just made plays when we had to and that’s what our guys do.”

The Tiger defense forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that gave the offense the ball at the Hoover 21-yard line, setting the stage for McGough’s game-winning kick.

Auburn High quarterback Clyde Pittman finished 11-for-18 for 140 yards, adding another 26 yards on the ground on eight carries.

Williams rushed for 82 yards and those two touchdowns on 17 carries.

After Williams put Auburn High up 14-0, Hoover got back in the game in the third with a blocked punt that resulted ina Buccaneers touchdown.

“We had a couple of little hiccups, like that blocked punt for a touchdown, but we played great on offense and defense,” Etheredge said. “We moved the ball. We just didn’t get it in the end zone a couple times, but we scored when we had to.”

Hoover’s Ahmari Williams starred for the Bucs, finishing the night with 131 yards on 18 carries. His 27-yard touchdown helped tie the game 14-14 with 11:52 left to play.

The Auburn High defense managed to keep most of the Bucs quiet outside Williams, though, allowing just 240 yards on the day and only 82 yards through the air.

Sixteen Tigers got in on a tackle in some way, whether it was assisted or unassisted. Two forced fumbles late in the game were what kept the Bucs from completing a comeback.

Auburn High came away with a fourth-down stop in the second quarter, and again forced Hoover to come up empty later when the second-quarter clock expired during a Hoover drive.

“Our kids got to lay it all one the line,” Etheredge said. “Our kids played physical and Hoover has a great football team. I was telling coach (Wade) Waldrop that maybe we’d see them in Game 14. That’d be nice.”

Auburn opens Region 2-7A play next week at Enterprise.