‘Measuring stick’: Lanett expects a test playing above class with Handley

Clifford Story knows what’s coming every time Handley rolls around on the schedule.

Every year, it’s a punch in the mouth.

Every year, it’s a test.

“It’s one that we need,” Story said.

Lanett and Handley meet for the 69th time in series history tonight at 7 p.m. in Lanett. It seems like every time Story has been a part that series as Lanett’s head coach, the game has produced a battle. This year Handley enters 2-0, fighting out of Class 4A, and that much figures to be no different. The bigger school is going to travel well, Story says, just like it always does, and he figures Handley is going to put on a good showing like always, too.

Story sees it as a measuring stick, here in his team’s last non-region game of the season. His Panthers will have to step up to it.

Of course, often enough, they do just that.

“Year in and year out, how we compete against Handley gives me an idea of how our playoffs is going to line up,” Story said Thursday. “Year in and year out, we have to grow up. They hit us in the mouth and we fight back.