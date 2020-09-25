‘Measuring stick’: Lanett expects a test playing above class with Handley

Clifford Story knows what’s coming every time Handley rolls around on the schedule.
Every year, it’s a punch in the mouth.
Every year, it’s a test.
“It’s one that we need,” Story said.
Lanett and Handley meet for the 69th time in series history tonight at 7 p.m. in Lanett. It seems like every time Story has been a part that series as Lanett’s head coach, the game has produced a battle. This year Handley enters 2-0, fighting out of Class 4A, and that much figures to be no different. The bigger school is going to travel well, Story says, just like it always does, and he figures Handley is going to put on a good showing like always, too.
Story sees it as a measuring stick, here in his team’s last non-region game of the season. His Panthers will have to step up to it.
Of course, often enough, they do just that.
“Year in and year out, how we compete against Handley gives me an idea of how our playoffs is going to line up,” Story said Thursday. “Year in and year out, we have to grow up. They hit us in the mouth and we fight back.
“If my kids just go out and compete and not take plays off, and do what they’ve been coached to do, it’s going to be a good ballgame.”
Lanett is 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in Class 2A, Region 4. Lanett’s only loss this season came in another game which saw the Panthers punching above their AHSAA classification, a 20-14 overtime loss to Class 6A rival Valley back on Aug. 28.
Nearby Valley happens to be the only team Lanett has played more than Handley in the program’s long history, as 89 games are recorded between those two teams.
After a break after 1999, Handley has been a regular on the schedule for Lanett since 2014 — and since then, the game’s been a tell for the Panthers to find out where they stand.
“We know Handley is a well-coached football team,” Story said. “They’re big across the front. They’re physical. We’re going to be out-manned in some areas, but this game has always been a measuring stick for our program because if you’ve got weaknesses, Handley’s going to find them — and then it’s going to cause us to grow up in some areas as well.
“We’re embracing the challenge,” he went on. We look forward to it. … I just want my kids to give a good showing and compete. I told them yesterday when we ended practice, we had a good day, and I just told them, ‘Hey, if we can make it a four-quarter ballgame, we’ll be where we need to be.’”
Story pointed to Handley defensive end Dylan Brooks, committed to Tennessee, as an example of the muscle Handley is bringing to Morgan-Washburn Stadium.
But Lanett’s own defense has been stellar in recent weeks, having not allowed a score in three straight games.
Lanett shut out B.B. Comer 38-0 on Sept. 4 and blanked rival LaFayette 26-0 on Sept. 28, and between those games, in a 30-4 win for Lanett over Fayetteville, the only scores for Fayetteville were two safeties not marked against the Lanett defense.
“They just have taken pride in it,” Story said of what his defense has done recently. “I’m a defensive guy, so I’m going to be honest with you, I put a little bit more emphasis on defense than I do offense. I have my hand in a little bit of all of it, but defense is just my baby. But Coach (Charlie) Williams, who’s my defensive coordinator, does an awesome job. He’s been under me and been with me the whole 12 years, and he knows how I think and I he knows how I like things to be done and he’s done a great job for me calling the defense.
“But the kids really embraced it,” Story went on. “They take pride in teams not scoring. … They call themselves the ‘Black Bandits’ and they really get after it. I just commend their commitment and hard work and dedication. To be able to stop a team like Handley, they’re going to have to play lights out. They’re embracing it and they’re looking forward to it.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!