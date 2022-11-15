Moore drops 30 as Loachapoka boys top Beulah

Jasaveion Moore scored 30 points and the Loachapoka boys basketball team defeated Beulah 65-39 on Tuesday night.

Moore added five assists and five rebounds to his scoring performance.

Jamari Payne scored 11 points and hauled in seven rebounds to go along with four assists.

On the girls side, Loachapoka downed the Beulah girls 61-16.

Three Loachapoka players reached double figures, with Jasmyn Thomas leading the bunch with 16 points. Taylah Murph added 13 pointsa nd Kalyan Dowdell added 10 points.

The Loachapoka girls picked up their first win of the season to move to 1-2.

Both Loachapoka teams play next atr the Montgomery Academy Tournament. The Loachapoka boys play Pike Road in the tournament on Monday. The Loachapoka girls play host Montgomery Academy.