MOVING ON: Auburn High baseball sweeps Prattville, advances in Class 7A playoffs

Griffin Stewart pitched a clutch shutout to push the Auburn High baseball team onward, as the Tigers swept Prattville in two games Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 7A state playoffs.

Stewart’s stellar game came in Game 2 of the series. Auburn High beat Prattville 2-0 in Game 2 to punch its ticket to the next round.

Auburn High will next play the winner of this weekend’s series between Fairhope and Bryant.

Auburn High blasted Prattville 14-1 in the series opener. Cade Belyeu knocked in five RBI’s while Sullivan Speaks drove in another three. Auburn High finished that game early by run rule.

But the nightcap was a low-scoring affair for both teams. Auburn High scored both its runs in the bottom of the first and it was Stewart’s dealing from the mound from there that ensured Auburn High would advance. Stewart pitched a complete game allowing only two hits and no runs.

