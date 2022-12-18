Nation, Joiner, Cleveland all first-team all-state for Auburn High

After representing the school in the state championship game, the Auburn High football team was well-represented on the all-state team released Sunday, with six Tigers earning recognition by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Wide receiver Ean Nation, lineman Bradyn Joiner and linebacker Klark Cleveland were all named first-team all-state selections.

Defensive lineman Mark Toland and linebacker Coleman Granberry were both named second-team picks while placekicker Towns McGough earned honorable mention recognition.

The Tigers went 12-2 this season, beating Central-Phenix City in a semifinal epic in the Class 7A state playoffs before falling to Thompson in the championship game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Nation averaged 14.3 yards per reception on the way to 945 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior campaign. Through eight kickoffs, he averaged 21 yards per return.

Joiner earned a 93-percent grade from his coaches this season on offensive line and finished with 83 pancake blocks.

Cleveland finished the year with 78 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

In total, 24 players in the wider area were honored on the ASWA’s AHSAA teams, and 16 more were named to the association’s AISA team.

The ASWA’s finalists for back of the year and lineman of the year awards are planned to be announced next Sunday. Those winners plus the Super All-State honorees and Mr. Football will be named Jan. 12 at a banquet in Montgomery.

The Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team is scheduled to roll out Thursday-Sunday in print and online.

Area All-State honorees CLASS 7A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE WR: Ean Nation, Auburn, Jr., 5-10, 165 OL: Bradyn Joiner, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 315 DL: Tomarrion Parker, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-4, 250 DL: Brenton Williams, Opelika, Sr., 6-3, 239 LB: Klark Cleveland, Auburn, Sr., 6-0, 190 DB: AJ Harris, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 195 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE QB: Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190 WR: Karmello English, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190 OL: Keyon Cox, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-5, 270 DL: Mark Toland, Auburn, Sr., 6-2, 200 LB: Coleman Granberry, Auburn, Sr., 6-1, 190 HONORABLE MENTION PK: Towns McGough, Auburn, Jr., 6-1, 165 PK: Ethan Paul, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 5-11, 165 P: Roman Gagliano, Opelika, Jr., 6-3, 210 CLASS 5A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DB: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard, Sr., 5-10, 171 HONORABLE MENTION RB: Jacori Tarver, Beauregard, Jr., 6-0, 232 CLASS 3A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DB: Philstavious Dowdell, Dadeville, Sr., 5-10, 162 CLASS 2A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DL: Taysean Darden, Lanett, Sr., 6-0, 220 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE WR: Joshua Bledsoe, LaFayette, So., 6-1, 170 OL: Logan Dillard, Reeltown, Sr., 6-4, 285 DB: Tae Martin, Reeltown, So., 5-11, 160 CLASS 1A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DB: JC Hart, Loachapoka, Sr., 6-3, 183 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE RB: Jamaroun Satterwhite, Loachapoka, Sr., 5-10, 180 DL: Jamari Payne, Loachapoka, Jr., 6-3, 251 AISA FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE QB: Dallas Crow, Glenwood, Jr., 5-10, 165 RB: George Meyers, Lee-Scott, Sr., 5-11, 185 OL: Jake Owens, Chambers Academy, Jr., 6-3, 265 DL: Ryan Smith, Chambers Academy, Sr., 6-1, 250 LB: Dalan Bush, Lee-Scott, Sr., 5-11, 205 DB: Pete Lanier, Lee-Scott, Sr., 6-2, 170 ATH: Andrew Hahn, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-10, 165 ATH: Jake White, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-10, 175 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE RB: Jermarkest Banks, Glenwood, Sr., 5-11, 210 RB: Braxton Yerta, Chambers Academy, So., 5-9, 175 OL: Lemont Burton, Glenwood, Jr., 6-2, 190 PK: Matthew Rolader, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-8, 160 DB: Quinn Denson, Lee-Scott, Sr., 6-1, 170 ATH: Aaron Burton, Glenwood, Sr., 5-11, 185 RB: Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy, Sr., 5-9, 165 PK: Noah Hands, Chambers Academy, Jr., 5-11, 175 AISA COACH OF THE YEAR: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott

PHOTOS: Auburn High vs Thompson, 7A football state championship