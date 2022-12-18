Nation, Joiner, Cleveland all first-team all-state for Auburn High

After representing the school in the state championship game, the Auburn High football team was well-represented on the all-state team released Sunday, with six Tigers earning recognition by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Wide receiver Ean Nation, lineman Bradyn Joiner and linebacker Klark Cleveland were all named first-team all-state selections.
Defensive lineman Mark Toland and linebacker Coleman Granberry were both named second-team picks while placekicker Towns McGough earned honorable mention recognition.
The Tigers went 12-2 this season, beating Central-Phenix City in a semifinal epic in the Class 7A state playoffs before falling to Thompson in the championship game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Nation averaged 14.3 yards per reception on the way to 945 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior campaign. Through eight kickoffs, he averaged 21 yards per return.
People are also reading…
Joiner earned a 93-percent grade from his coaches this season on offensive line and finished with 83 pancake blocks.
Cleveland finished the year with 78 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
In total, 24 players in the wider area were honored on the ASWA’s AHSAA teams, and 16 more were named to the association’s AISA team.
The ASWA’s finalists for back of the year and lineman of the year awards are planned to be announced next Sunday. Those winners plus the Super All-State honorees and Mr. Football will be named Jan. 12 at a banquet in Montgomery.
The Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team is scheduled to roll out Thursday-Sunday in print and online.