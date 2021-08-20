New coach Etheredge picks up first win in Auburn High's victory over Park Crossing

Pittman’s first touchdown pass, a 36-yard catch-and-run for Dailey on a well-designed screen, came just three plays after the punt return was called back. The points from Pogue’s interception return weren’t off the board for long, either, as Harsin placed a perfect pass to Dailey in the back of the end zone from 23 yards out. Harper’s negated pick-six and his wildcat touchdown were separated by only a handful of plays and a brief torrential downpour.

Auburn added three more points to its 28-0 halftime lead in the middle of the third quarter, when senior kicker Josh Owsley hit an impressive 44-yard field goal — he wasn’t even set when the ball was snapped and had to hit it off a single step.

The Tigers and the Thunderbirds played with a running clock in the fourth quarter, but Auburn’s swarming defense still gave the offense good enough field position to find the end zone two more times.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We got a lot of people in, we played a lot of guys,” Etheredge said. “I would have liked to have played a few more, but we ran the clock in that fourth quarter — we’re not looking to run the score up or anything like that. So we want kids to have a good time playing this game. They had a couple of guys banged up, so we didn’t want to take the risk of more of their guys getting hurt.”