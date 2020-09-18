New rivalry twist: Lanett, LaFayette face off as region foes

Players and coaches for Lanett and LaFayette understand that their annual meeting in the “Cat and Dog Fight of Hwy. 50” serves as one of the biggest games of the football season. Tonight’s meeting, however, offers something a little extra for each side.
For the first time since 2017, Lanett (3-1, 2-0) takes on LaFayette (0-2, 0-2) as members of the same region after the Panthers moved back up to Class 2A after a successful run in 1A. The Bulldogs are looking to take advantage of playing at home and will aim to win their first game of 2020 and beat Lanett for the first time since 2016.
LaFayette head coach Juan Williams has never coached in the rivalry before, but the build-up to tonight’s game has shown him just how important getting a win is to either team.
“It's very big. The tickets that we're selling, it's sold out, so that tells you how big it is already (at noon Tuesday). Our kids are excited to play the game. I'm excited for them,” Williams said. “Our kids are a little more upbeat this week. Their kids know our kids, and our kids know their kids by first name. I'm going to love my first year being a part of it and am looking for many more.
“We want our kids to have fun — to come out and have fun and don't be too emotional. We want the playing and techniques to take over instead of the emotions.”
Williams’ team may still be winless through two games, but even after LaFayette’s 22-18 loss to B.B. Comer the first-year head coach has seen plenty of positives. He acknowledged that the Bulldogs are young this year, adding that cutting into their turnovers — LaFayette had four turnovers in a nine-minute span in the second half last week — would prove pivotal in the team turning things around.
Williams spoke highly of several LaFayette players, including quarterback Ty'Quavian Daniel, running back Joshua Combs, receiver Ja’Mariae Daniel and linebacker Jquavious Green. Even if LaFayette hasn’t broken through yet, Williams has been pleased with how far his team has already come.
“There's still a lot of progress being seen with the kids with me just coming in and them understanding my offense and things that we like to do. We're trying to keep to a standard. I'm still proud of our kids. A lot of them are in new spots and just really learning on the go. They're having to learn on the fly,” Williams said. “With all the stuff that's going on, you never know who's up next. We've got this thing called 'Next Man Up.' You never know who might have to play the next game right now. We're taking it day by day, and we're just trying to get better as it goes.”
Lanett may be coming off a state championship, but the Panthers are still growing this year, too.
Lanett head coach Clifford Story was pleased with the Panthers’ defensive effort last week, when the team topped region opponent Fayetteville 30-4. Story also felt the offense is making strides, which occurred last week in part thanks to running back D’Quez Madden, who had 110 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Story explained he’s seeing older players learn how to lead the others, which was something that was a concern after graduating several players from last year’s squad. That along with the improved play on the field has Story feeling more confident going forward.
“We were able to get some offensive series going, get into a little bit of rhythm and were able to get a touchdown or two in. Our defense, they have played extremely well the past four games, and on special teams we corrected a lot of things,” Story said. “Overall, I was pleased with the effort and all three phases of the game. We were able to come out with a victory, which was a big region win. We're moving forward now to this week.”
Few know the Lanett-LaFayette rivalry better than Story, who played quarterback and linebacker at LaFayette from 1988-1991 and has coached the Panthers since 2009. Story explained LaFayette is still dear to his art given his history and the fact so much of his family still lives there, but that doesn’t mean he and the Panthers will take it any easier on the Bulldogs tonight.
“It means more to me than just a game. It's bragging rights for the kids. They'll be able to talk about it moving forward forever. It's not just a year-to-year thing with us and LaFayette. Also, what's added fuel to the fire is now we're back in the same region. It's going to carry a little bit more weight than it has outside just bragging rights,” Story said. “I played in that rivalry, so I also understand what it is, the expectations of it and what all it means to the community. Even at media day, you had some of the LaFayette guys saying that they hadn't beaten Lanett in the last three years and they really wanted to beat us this year. I'm pretty sure they've circled it on their calendar, and we've circled it as well.
“It's going to be one of those games where whoever makes the least amount of mistakes and can execute the game plan is going to come out with the victory.”
Story commended Williams’ work so far, saying it’s evident the Bulldogs head coach understands the Xs and Os and that the players are picking up on his lead. Story said the biggest thing holding LaFayette back so far has been mental mistakes, but that it won’t take much for the Bulldogs to cut that out.
Story pointed to Daniel, Combs, linemen Antavious Woody and Ced'dricko Billingslea, receiver Vinay Singh on offense and Green, defensive back Jamison Walton and linebacker Damarcus Holloway as the LaFayette players that Lanett was concerned about. Story said the key for Lanett was to limit mistakes, to sustain long drives on offense and to clamp down on the LaFayette offense in order to have a chance.
Williams, meanwhile, said he could call out practically Lanett’s entire team when asked which players stand out, though he did name receiver/linebacker Tra Abner, quarterback/defensive lineman Caden Story and receivers/defensive backs Larontavious Hurston and Makel Patrick. Williams said LaFayette’s chances boil down to blocking and tackling well, which has obviously been an issue the last three years the Bulldogs have faced the Panthers.
Under a LaFayette alum’s lead, Lanett has won seven of the last eight meetings against the Bulldogs to continue what has been mostly a one-sided rivalry in the Panthers’ favor since the series began being played annually in 1992. Williams is hopeful that he can be the coach to break the trend, and he knows doing so would offer a priceless experience for the Bulldogs and the community.
“For me, that's first and foremost: it's a great chance to get a region win. Second, it's great for this city, for our players and for our seniors who won't play Lanett again in football. We've spoken to them a lot this week about this is your last time you're doing it with them no matter what. You can't get this back, so leave it all on the field,” Williams said. “Right now, it's really about talking to our seniors and letting them understand, OK, this is it. Don't regret nothing. Leave it all out there so that you know you gave it all when you played.”
