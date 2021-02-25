New Russell County football coach Dillon Griggs says job is 'dream come true'

This winter, Pinson Valley offensive coordinator Dillon Griggs told his wife, Morgan, if the Russell County head coaching position opened up again he would apply for it.

Less than a week later, the job was posted, leading Griggs on a pursuit that culminated with his hiring earlier this week.

Griggs was approved as the Warriors’ new head coach by the Russell County School Board on Tuesday. Griggs replaces Mark Rose, who resigned after two seasons as head coach.

The Warriors forfeited their first four games of the 2020 season while Rose put football on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. He eventually stepped aside and assistant Brandon Hall led the team in their final five games, all of which were losses.

The opportunity to take over is a meaningful one for Griggs, who is now a head coach for the first time. He and his family return to the east Alabama area after Griggs’ previous stints as an assistant coach at Central-Phenix City and Prattville.