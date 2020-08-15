NFL player Rashaan Evans donates equipment to Loachapoka football team

LOACHAPOKA — Former Auburn High football player Rashaan Evans has gone off to do great things in his NFL career, but he hasn't forgotten about his local community back home. That much was evident on Friday, when Evans' foundation gave back to the Loachapoka High School football team.
Evans' foundation, The Razor Foundation, worked in conjunction with Evans' endorsement deal with Adidas to donate just over $40,000 worth of equipment for the Indians' football team. The equipment included a backpack, two pairs of cleats, a compression shirt, gloves and socks for every player.
While Evans was not able to attend Friday's event while he's at camp with the Tennessee Titans, his parents, Chenavis and Alan Evans, were on hand in Loachapoka to celebrate the occasion.
"It feels really great. My son provided this equipment through his endorsement with Adidas. It gives us a great pleasure to see the smile on the faces of the players. We wanted to be able to give something back," Alan Evans said. "This was an opportunity for us to give back to the Loachapoka community, and we're hoping that they have a great football season this fall. We hope this equipment we've provided for them will help them to reach the goals they're trying to get to."
Evans' parents each took turns addressing the Loachapoka players before they picked out their equipment. Chenavis Evans explained the mission of The Razor Foundation, explaining it exists to encourage holistic wellness in young adults through direct service and advocacy. She also stressed the importance of working while you wait, a mentality to remain diligent and stay ready when you are called upon to do something great.
Alan Evans, who played college football at Auburn and UT-Chattanooga, focused his talk on football. He stressed the need for the players to aim big, just like his son did as a kid. Alan recalled his son wearing his helmet and shoulder pads day and night and the young boy telling his father he would play in Jordan-Hare Stadium one day.
Evans made good on the promise he made years ago during his time as a standout linebacker at Alabama, and his father used Friday to encourage other local kids that they, too, could follow in his footsteps.
"If you go to sleep at night and those dreams don't make you just jump up out of your bed in the middle of the night, they're not big enough. The only way you're going to make those dreams a reality is you've got to be committed," Alan Evans said. "You've got everything you need, and Rashaan has given you all the tools to work with. The only thing y'all have got to do is make up y'all's minds to go out there. The only thing standing between y'all winning the championship this year is commitment."
For Chenavis and Alan Evans, Friday was a chance to celebrate the generosity of their son and to watch the Loachapoka players' faces light up. For Loachapoka, the day was a godsend during a time full of so much uncertainty.
Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton has had the difficult task of taking over a program during the pandemic, and he admitted that fundraising during this time has been difficult. Friday's donation, however, delivered a tremendous amount of resources for a Class 1A program that needed all the help it could get.
"That says a lot about Rashaan, the Razor Foundation and his parents. It starts at home and starts with them. They raised a wonderful man. They have no ties here. They just realized that we were a program that needed help," Newton said. "If you saw those kids over here and what they were doing — going through those shoes and stuff — I told someone, 'It's like Christmas in August.' They just came and opened their gifts.
"It's amazing to see the smiles and the warmth in their hearts. To see Mr. Evans and Dr. Evans do that, it was all just excellent."
Loachapoka senior Brandon Bedgood was among the players who took their turn at each table full of equipment and walked away barely able to hold all their new gear in both hands.
Bedgood expressed his appreciation for the Evans family and their donation, and he explained that Evans' path was something he could look to as a fellow linebacker himself.
"It felt amazing to have someone to come back to the community and give to us," Bedgood said. "Me and my teammates, we're very grateful for it. I think it's going to help us a lot down the line of the season."
