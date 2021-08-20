Nick Farrow's late scoop and score gives Loachapoka win over Beulah

“I am not sure,” a tired Farrow said after the game when asked how many times did he score in the game. It was understandable if he wasn’t sure. Playing both ways and on special teams, he had an interception, a fumble recovery for a score, two rushing touchdowns and may have played in the band at the halftime.

When the game kicked off it was an usually cool night for an August game in Alabama. Right after the kickoff though, the rain began and then it was Loachapoka vs. Beulah vs. the rain. The first score of the game was set up by an interception by Farrow. Passing a wet pigskin is always hard and, the ball bounced off the Bobcat receiver into Farrow’s hands. On the next play from scrimmage, Farrow took the pitch, cut behind his guard and then cut back for a 40-yard score and the early Indian lead. The next Indian score was the result of another turnover, this time a fumbled snap in the end zone recovered by Jacorius Hart giving them a 14-0 lead. Beulah answered though on its next drive with Tarver scoring to make it 14-7. Then the lightning delay happened. Once the play restarted, it was obvious that the delay couldn’t stop Farrow. He raced for 30 yards setting up the Indians deep in Beulah territory. The next play, the Indians faked the pitch to Farrow and Palmer rolled to his left and found Kam Willis wide open to give the Indians a 20-7 lead at the half.