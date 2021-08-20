Nick Farrow's late scoop and score gives Loachapoka win over Beulah

“He was at the right place at the right time!” That’s how Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton described his star player Nick Farrow winning score on Friday night. Farrow’s 50-yard scoop and score gave the Indians the lead late in the fourth quarter. He iced the game, on a 16-yard scamper with less than a minute to go, to give the Indians a 38-27 over the visiting Beulah Bobcats win in Loachapoka on a wet and soggy Jones-Tate Field.
The Indians had led for three quarters in a turnover-filled game. The first half was played in a rain storm which led to a 30-minute lightning delay, but it was the second half where the pigskin just could not be possessed by either team. In one five-play sequence, there were six turnovers. The Indians recovered a fumble to set themselves up deep in Beulah territory. Leading 26-13 it looked like the Indians were about to put the Bobcats away, but an interception by Noah Higdon and his 99-yard return, got the Bobcats within six. The Indians next offensive possession saw another interception, but on the return the Bobcats fumbled it right back to Loachapoka. The next play the Indians had a huge run deep inside Bobcat territory wiped out by a fumble on the tackle. The Bobcats gave it right back to the Indians on the next play.
It was fitting that as the fourth quarter started, another fumble gave the first lead to the Bobcats. A dropped snap on a punt in the end zone was recovered by the Bobcats. The extra point gave them the lead at 27-26. Loachapoka couldn’t move the ball and it looked like the Bobcats were going to put the game away with Jacori Tarver and Higdon eating up the clock on offense. But the scoop and score by Farrow saved the day for the Indians.
“I am not sure,” a tired Farrow said after the game when asked how many times did he score in the game. It was understandable if he wasn’t sure. Playing both ways and on special teams, he had an interception, a fumble recovery for a score, two rushing touchdowns and may have played in the band at the halftime.
When the game kicked off it was an usually cool night for an August game in Alabama. Right after the kickoff though, the rain began and then it was Loachapoka vs. Beulah vs. the rain. The first score of the game was set up by an interception by Farrow. Passing a wet pigskin is always hard and, the ball bounced off the Bobcat receiver into Farrow’s hands. On the next play from scrimmage, Farrow took the pitch, cut behind his guard and then cut back for a 40-yard score and the early Indian lead. The next Indian score was the result of another turnover, this time a fumbled snap in the end zone recovered by Jacorius Hart giving them a 14-0 lead. Beulah answered though on its next drive with Tarver scoring to make it 14-7. Then the lightning delay happened. Once the play restarted, it was obvious that the delay couldn’t stop Farrow. He raced for 30 yards setting up the Indians deep in Beulah territory. The next play, the Indians faked the pitch to Farrow and Palmer rolled to his left and found Kam Willis wide open to give the Indians a 20-7 lead at the half.
“It was a long game, but we stepped up and made plays when we needed” said the victorious coach Newton after the game.